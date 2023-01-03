Oakland Zoo sinkhole

 Oakland Zoo

Add the Oakland Zoo to the list of places ravaged by last week's ferocious storm system.

The zoo has closed until at least Jan. 17 due to a massive sinkhole caused by the historic rainfall which drenched the Bay Area last weekend, officials announced on Sunday.

Rainfall at Oakland Zoo

Oakland received 4.75 inches of rain on New Year’s Eve, its wettest calendar day on record since 1970. This is what the entrance to the Oakland Zoo looked like during the storm.
Sinkhole at the Oakland Zoo

The zoo is working with a local engineering company to repair the sinkhole as soon as possible.

