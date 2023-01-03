Add the Oakland Zoo to the list of places ravaged by last week's ferocious storm system.
The zoo has closed until at least Jan. 17 due to a massive sinkhole caused by the historic rainfall which drenched the Bay Area last weekend, officials announced on Sunday.
The sinkhole opened as a result of a collapsed culvert located under the vehicle entrance to the park at Golf Links Road, officials said in a release. The culvert, which connects Arroyo Viejo Creek under the entry road to the zoo, was “overburdened” by the region’s unprecedented precipitation. Oakland received 4.75 inches of rain on New Year’s Eve, its wettest calendar day on record since 1970.
The chasm, which is impassable to vehicles and prevents guests from entering the zoo, is approximately 10 feet wide and 10 feet deep and could worsen in the next several days, officials said, with another atmospheric river forecast to soak the Bay Area starting Wednesday.
The zoo is working with a local engineering company to repair the sinkhole as soon as possible, however the process could take longer than the estimated two weeks depending on when materials arrive and how long it takes workers to fix the damage.
The New Year’s Eve storm caused “soil erosion, eucalyptus trees to fall, flooding in various buildings, and overwhelmed drainage systems,” officials said.
“All animals are fine and remained safe during the extreme weather,” officials said. “While closed, Zoo staff will continue to be onsite to take care of the animals, provide maintenance needs, and conduct clean-ups from damage caused by the rain.”
A moment of Zen with the 🦬 after a crazy start to 2023! The animals and staff are doing well. We are continuing with normal operations at the Zoo, even though we are closed. Thank you for your nice messages! We can't wait to see you all back at the Zoo soon!📸 Keeper Jessie pic.twitter.com/1WonLug7A6