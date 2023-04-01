OPD enforcmenet 4:1:23

Oakland police said anyone caught participating in illegal sideshows could have their cars towed and impounded for up to 30 days, and could face additional legal repercussions and fines.

 Oakland Police Department

The Oakland Police Department announced there will be additional resources and units deployed over the weekend to deter illegal vehicle sideshows.

Additional officers and tow trucks will be deployed on Saturday and on Sunday to discourage and interrupt those who might engage in the dangerous stunt-driving trend, according to the OPD.

