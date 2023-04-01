Oakland police to increase weekend presence to combat illegal sideshows By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Apr 1, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oakland police said anyone caught participating in illegal sideshows could have their cars towed and impounded for up to 30 days, and could face additional legal repercussions and fines. Oakland Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oakland Police Department announced there will be additional resources and units deployed over the weekend to deter illegal vehicle sideshows.Additional officers and tow trucks will be deployed on Saturday and on Sunday to discourage and interrupt those who might engage in the dangerous stunt-driving trend, according to the OPD. OPD will have additional resources on the streets this weekend for enforcement of illegal sideshow activity. If you take part in illegal sideshows in Oakland, your vehicle could be towed & seized with a 30-day hold. Send tips to: sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov pic.twitter.com/PgtTtilQW1 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 31, 2023 Oakland police said anyone caught participating in illegal sideshows could have their cars towed and impounded for up to 30 days, and could face additional legal repercussions and fines.Anyone who wishes to report an illegal sideshow or has information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov. @afortincalderaafortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oakland Police Department Opd Enforcement Officers Illegal Sideshow Andrew Fortin-Caldera Digital Producer Andrew Fortin-Caldera is a digital writer and producer specializing in crime and breaking news at the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Fortin-Caldera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Latest Oakland police to increase weekend presence to combat illegal sideshows Updated 1 hr ago Residents displaced in morning Silver Terrace fire Updated 3 hrs ago This Date in Baseball - Ichiro Suzuki makes MLB debut. 12 hrs ago Skip Schumaker gets 1st win, Marlins beat Mets 2-1 22 hrs ago Schumaker gets 1st win, Marlins top Mets 2-1 behind Chisholm Mar 31, 2023 Fundraiser established for mother, dog killed in hit-and-run collision Updated Mar 31, 2023 Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion Remember Ave Montague, San Francisco Black Film Festival founder Latest e-Edition Sunday Real Estate, April 2, 2023 Real Estate Sunday Real Estate, April 2, 2023