Oakland police seek help to locate missing teenaged sisters By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Authorities on Monday sought the public's help to locate two teenaged sisters who were reported missing in Oakland.Herlinda and Paola Martinez were last seen about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Walnut Street, according to the Oakland Police Department.Herlinda is 14 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds, with brown eyes and red and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and white Nike shoes. Paola is 13 years old, 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black Nike shoes.Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.