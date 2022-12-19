oakland missing sisters

Herlinda Martinez, 14, and Paola Martinez, 13, were last seen Sunday night. Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to contact Oakland police at 510-238-3641.

 Oakland Police Department

Authorities on Monday sought the public's help to locate two teenaged sisters who were reported missing in Oakland.

Herlinda and Paola Martinez were last seen about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Walnut Street, according to the Oakland Police Department.

