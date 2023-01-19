OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong

Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on leave after a report revealed "systemic failures" in the manner the department handled two misconduct cases.

Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave following review of the department's alleged mishandling of at least two officer misconduct cases, city officials announced Thursday evening.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and City Administrator Ed Reiskin announced in a joint statement that Armstrong was placed on leave in the wake of a report from independent law firm Clarence Dyer & Cohen LLP that revealed "systemic failures" in the manner the department handled the misconduct cases.

