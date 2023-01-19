Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave following review of the department's alleged mishandling of at least two officer misconduct cases, city officials announced Thursday evening.
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and City Administrator Ed Reiskin announced in a joint statement that Armstrong was placed on leave in the wake of a report from independent law firm Clarence Dyer & Cohen LLP that revealed "systemic failures" in the manner the department handled the misconduct cases.
Assistant Chief Darren Allison will serve as Acting Chief of the Oakland Police Department in Armstrong's place.
"The decision was not taken lightly, but we believe that it is critical for the safety of our community that we build trust and confidence between the Department and the public," Thao and Reiskin said in the joint statement. "We must have transparency and accountability to move forward as a safer and stronger Oakland."
Clarence Dyer & Cohen LLP was hired by city officials last May to investigate the two misconduct cases, both of which involved the same unidentified Oakland Police Department sergeant.
In the first incident, which occurred in March 2021, the sergeant allegedly fled the scene after ripping the bumper off a neighbor's car as the sergeant was leaving his home in a police SUV.
The sergeant did not report the collision, and the Oakland Police Department did not become aware of the incident until July 2021 after the city received an insurance claim from the owner of the damaged car and a police lieutenant was asked to identify who was driving the police SUV involved in the collision.
Armstrong was notified of the collision and a subsequent investigation into the matter eight months after the collision occurred, but "did not permit extensive discussion of the case" and signed the report on the case without reading it, according to Clarence Dyer & Cohen LLP.
The law firm's report said the sergeant received "counseling and training" for his part in the alleged collision.
In the second incident, which occurred in April 2022, the sergeant allegedly fired his weapon in a freight elevator at the OPD Police Administration Building before taking "evidence from the discharge" and throwing it into the San Francisco Bay.
The sergeant confessed to an investigator about a week after the shooting that he was responsible for the discharge and that he had discarded evidence, according to the law firm's report. The sergeant was immediately placed on administrative leave.
The firm's report – which city officials received on Wednesday – found the Oakland Police Department Internal Affairs Division "sought to recast, deflect, and minimize the severity of the officer’s misconduct," which went on to create an environment "that allowed that officer to go on to commit far more egregious and dangerous misconduct, to wit: discharging a weapon in a building full of people."
The report concluded that the police department "must take the necessary steps to review the failures of its internal affairs processes and to commit to more rigorously investigating misconduct to prevent the recurrence of similar, or more serious, events in the future."
Thao and Reiskin said in a joint statement that additional findings in the report are forthcoming, and city officials are unable to comment further on the matter due to the ongoing investigation.
"Oakland and its police department have taken the negotiated settlement agreement very seriously and undertaken a number of steps to improve our systems for accountability and transparency," Thao and Reiskin said. "As part of that resolve, we have to hold officers accountable when they violate the public trust."