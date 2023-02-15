OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong

Armstrong has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and said during a press conference in January that he "should be reinstated immediately."

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced at a Wednesday afternoon press conference that police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has been fired from his position due to alleged mishandling of at least two officer misconduct cases.

"I am no longer confident that Chief Armstrong can do the work needed to achieve the vision," Thao said while announcing the decision. "So today, I have decided to separate Chief LeRonne Armstrong from the city without cause."

