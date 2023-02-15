"I am no longer confident that Chief Armstrong can do the work needed to achieve the vision," Thao said while announcing the decision. "So today, I have decided to separate Chief LeRonne Armstrong from the city without cause."
Armstrong's ouster comes nearly a month after Oakland city officials announced the chief would be placed on administrative following the release of a report which alleged there were "systemic failures" in the manner the department handled the misconduct cases.
Both incidents allegedly involved the same OPD sergeant, according to the report.
In the first incident, the sergeant allegedly collided with a neighbor's vehicle before fleeing the scene and failing to report the crash. In the second incident, he allegedly fired his weapon in an elevator at an OPD building and discarded evidence related to the gunfire.
"In response to a public report that concluded that OPD had repeatedly failed to rigorously investigate misconduct and hold officers accountable, Chief Armstrong said these were not incidents where officers behaved poorly," Thao said. "He stated that he did not believe these incidents reflected systemic problems."
Assistant Chief Darren Allison has served as acting chief of the Oakland Police Department since Armstrong was placed on leave.
Armstrong has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the alleged mishandling of the officer misconduct cases, and said during a press conference in January that he "should be reinstated immediately" to the position of chief.
"It is precisely because I admire Chief Armstrong that this has been personally difficult," Thao said. "But this process has reinforced my commitment to making decisions based on the best interest of the department and the city, and not based on personal feeling or relationships."