Anyone caught participating in a sideshow could have their car towed and impounded for up to 30 days. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov.
The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that there will be additional resources and units deployed over the weekend to deter illegal vehicle sideshows.
Additional officers and tow trucks will be utilized Saturday and Sunday to discourage and interrupt those who might engage in the dangerous stunt-driving trend, according to Oakland police.
OPD will have additional resources on the streets this weekend for enforcement of illegal sideshow activity.If you take part in illegal sideshows in Oakland your vehicle could end towed & seized with a 30-day hold.Send tips to: sideshowtips@oaklandca.govpic.twitter.com/UOybSUNcxY
"The city of Oakland continues to see violent and dangerous sideshows in our community," said Oakland Police Department Officer Ernesto Leyva. "Crimes committed during [the sideshows] have included vandalism, property damage, assault, shootings and stabbings."
Oakland police warned those caught participating in illegal sideshows could have their cars towed and impounded for up to 30 days, and could face additional legal repercussions.
Anyone who wishes to report an illegal sideshow or has information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov.