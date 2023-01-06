impounded car

Anyone caught participating in a sideshow could have their car towed and impounded for up to 30 days. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov.

The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that there will be additional resources and units deployed over the weekend to deter illegal vehicle sideshows.

Additional officers and tow trucks will be utilized Saturday and Sunday to discourage and interrupt those who might engage in the dangerous stunt-driving trend, according to Oakland police.

