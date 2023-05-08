The Diocese of Oakland announced Monday morning that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it faces more than 330 lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse.
A majority of the suits against the Diocese were filed in the wake of Assembly Bill 218, which suspended the statute of limitations for civil suits based on child sexual abuse.
The Roman Catholic Bishop of Oakland stated in a press release that most instances of alleged abuse "occurred in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s by priests who are no longer alive in ministry and/or deceased."
"After careful consideration of the various alternatives for providing just compensation to innocent people who were harmed, we believe this process is the best way to ensure a fair and equitable outcome for survivors," Bishop Michael C. Barber said in a statement.
The Diocese of Oakland's Chapter 11 case was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California. Catholic schools within the Diocese will continue operating normally as they are part of separate legal entities and not included in the filing. Additionally, employees and vendors will be paid as usual for their goods and services.
Jason Amala, an attorney with PVCA Law who has represented victims of child sexual abuse in California, said "powerful institutions like the Diocese of Oakland must take responsibility for allowing countless children in its care to be abused by its priests, teachers, and other employees."
"While nothing can reverse decades of trauma, the Diocese must use this bankruptcy process to provide fair compensation to abuse victims and to disclose what mistakes were made so they never happen again," he added.
This is the second time California has allowed victims of child sexual abuse to file suits regardless of when the incidents happened. In 2003, a window law opened a one-year timeframe for victims. The Diocese of Oakland ended up resolving 52 lawsuits filed against it through insurance funds, selling property, and securing loans.