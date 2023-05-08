Diocese of Oakland

The Diocese of Oakland faces more than 330 lawsuits pertaining to child sexual abuse. 

 Lawrence OP/Flickr

The Diocese of Oakland announced Monday morning that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it faces more than 330 lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse. 

A majority of the suits against the Diocese were filed in the wake of Assembly Bill 218, which suspended the statute of limitations for civil suits based on child sexual abuse.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags