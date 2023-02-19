Book vending machine

Book vending machine at Gatwick Airport, London, UK in 2014. 

 

Here's one for the books: a standalone book kiosk heralded as the first of its kind in San Francisco is launching on Treasure Island Saturday morning.

Hopefully, folks will be booking it to the event celebrating the San Francisco Public Library Book Stop, a kiosk housing a permanent, standalone collection of popular books for all ages on Treasure Island.

