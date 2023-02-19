Here's one for the books: a standalone book kiosk heralded as the first of its kind in San Francisco is launching on Treasure Island Saturday morning.
Hopefully, folks will be booking it to the event celebrating the San Francisco Public Library Book Stop, a kiosk housing a permanent, standalone collection of popular books for all ages on Treasure Island.
"The kiosk is an electronic machine located in the entryway of the Cove Market. It's the size of a snack vending machine. You can see the books inside. It makes it much easier for people to check out a book. You scan your library card, the door opens and you can take out the book of your choice," said Jaime Wong, a spokeswoman for the San Francisco Public Library,
Bookish, or presumably bookish, officials including City Librarian Michael Lambert and District Six Supervisor Matt Dorsey will participate in a ribbon-cutting for the kiosk and also make remarks.
San Francisco's big blue bookmobile will make a guest appearance, offering free book giveaways and signing up visitors for library cards.
The event begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., and then the public will be able to visit the kiosk and check out books. The location is Island Cove Market, 800 Avenue H, Treasure Island.
