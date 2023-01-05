SC flood warning

Rough seas are causing major destruction along the California coastline during the bomb cyclone.

 Photo by Circe Denyer

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the entire Northern California coastline Thursday morning, which will be in effect until 4 p.m. same day. Those in affected areas should minimize travel near areas with low elevation.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

