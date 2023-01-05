The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the entire Northern California coastline Thursday morning, which will be in effect until 4 p.m. same day. Those in affected areas should minimize travel near areas with low elevation.
⚠Coastal Flood Warning now in effect for the entire coastline including Bay Shoreline of N Bay Valleys through 4 PM. #cawx pic.twitter.com/SSIBEg82ge— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 5, 2023
Please skip to the bottom of the article for safety information. This page will be continuously updated throughout the day.
Scale of the Cyclone
Storms sweeping through the Bay Area this week have struck Santa Cruz County like a ton of bricks.
It's beyond flooding and felled trees — high winds and runoff have caused rough ocean waters, and waves are slamming into beachside infrastructure with destructive results.
Large chunks of debris from the swollen San Lorenzo River have piled onto Cowell's Beach in front of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Surfline estimates that waves will be between 25-30 feet at more exposed breaks over the next few days.
Severe storm damage along the Santa Cruz waterfront, from @KCBSRadio’s @4hodgessc pic.twitter.com/bm3W6Pn7OI— Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) January 5, 2023
Upstream, almost 40 roads were closed as of 1 p.m. on Thursday, the vast majority of which were due to emergencies inland. Highway 9, the main connecting road to the county's mountain communities, was shut down "with no estimate of reopening", according to California Highway Patrol.
The historic wharf in Capitola was split in two by wind-whipped waves, isolating the businesses on the far end of the dock. Other waterfront buildings, including the town's iconic colorful bungalows, were flooded out as another local river, Soquel Creek, surged into homes along its banks.
🚨 Numerous closures 🚧 in place today, due to high tidal surge. Here’s a view w/ @CapitolaPolice at the Stockton Ave bridge over Soquel Creek. Please exercise extreme caution near the ocean 🌊 today. pic.twitter.com/og5tFdAGhs— CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 5, 2023
Many seaside communities just south of Santa Cruz, like Capitola, Rio del Mar, Seacliff and parts of Aptos have seen flooding from the Pacific ocean into town. Even the "Ghost Ship" in Aptos, a ship made of cement, was dislodged by the storm, and the Aptos pier was pulverized.
DUE TO DANGEROUS CONDITIONS, PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THE COAST https://t.co/zp29II1Um6— Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) January 5, 2023
The county was still reeling from the storm on Dec 30 and 31 before Wednesday's storm hit. The Board of Supervisors declared the destruction a local disaster on Jan 3, with damages estimated to be at least $10 million.
Annie Puckett, administrative analyst for the county, said that damages are now over $15 million.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office issued an evacuation order for several zones throughout the county ahead of the bulk of the storm. Most were away from the coast in less accessible areas, like agricultural or mountain communities, with a high danger of falling trees and mudslides.
Following the order, people began fleeing to higher ground. Roads began to close as slides, washouts and fallen vegetation impacted travel. The Santa Cruz Metro reportedly evacuated six buses worth of children from a YMCA summer camp in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
The county established five shelter sites — three in Santa Cruz proper, one in Capitola and one in Watsonville. On Wednesday night, KRON4 reported that the shelter in downtown Santa Cruz was packed: officials said "emergency overnight shelter at the Civic is almost at full capacity with 80 people utilizing the space and resources."
As of 12 p.m. Thursday, evacuation orders for areas in Watsonville were lifted. Three shelter sites remain open, one from each municipality. Only the Capitola shelter is restricted to city residents. Puckett said at the moment, shelters are not fully occupied.
"For most zones that were previously evacuated, the risk of flood has subsided at this time, and individuals who evacuated to shelters are transitioning back to their homes."
The Santa Cruz Sheriff's department turned its attention toward areas exposed to the ocean.
"There is currently a tidal surge threatening low-lying coastal areas. Due to large waves and high tides along the coastline, there is a threat to the safety of those residents," said Jim Hart, Santa Cruz sheriff-coroner, in a press release. "If you can evacuate safely, please do so immediately. If you are unable to evacuate, please shelter in place, move away from ocean facing windows."
On Wednesday, Gavin Newsom authorized the state National Guard to assist with recovery efforts during the storm. At about 2 p.m. Thursday, four officers and two high water vehicles arrived on site to assist the Santa Cruz Police Department.
Adjacent counties San Mateo and Monterey did not fare much better. More updates on other counties to follow.
Safety Information: Santa Cruz County
To view the evacuation status of an area, click here or visit zonehaven.com.
The Santa Cruz Metro has begun offering free transportation for all residents under evacuation order via its fleet of ParaCruz vehicles. SC Metro stipulated in a press release that any person living in evacuation areas may schedule a ride with ParaCruz to assist with getting to a safe location.
"Evacuees can bring any necessary carry-on items. Priority will be given to evacuees over regular scheduled appointments," Those with mobility impairments, in other words. "All ParaCruz customers have been notified of delayed pickup times due to evacuation pickups."
Click here for sandbag distribution locations. Be sure to call ahead to make sure the center has sandbags in stock and has tenable roads.
For real-time road closure information, click here.
The Santa Cruz County emergency page has evacuation information and a list of shelters.