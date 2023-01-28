Henry Luce missing

Henry Luce was last seen Saturday afternoon when he walked away from his home, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

 Palo Alto Police Department

An 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease was reported missing in Palo Alto on Saturday, and police sought the public's help to find him.

Henry Luce was last seen about 3 p.m. when he walked away from his home located in the 4200 block of Ruthelma Avenue, near State Route 82, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

