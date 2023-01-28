Man, 81, with Alzheimer's reported missing in Palo Alto By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Andrew Fortin-Caldera Author twitter Author email Jan 28, 2023 Jan 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Henry Luce was last seen Saturday afternoon when he walked away from his home, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. Palo Alto Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease was reported missing in Palo Alto on Saturday, and police sought the public's help to find him.Henry Luce was last seen about 3 p.m. when he walked away from his home located in the 4200 block of Ruthelma Avenue, near State Route 82, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.Luce is white with graying hair and a beard, and he was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with dark blue corduroy pants. Anyone with information on Luce's whereabouts was asked to contact Palo Alto police at 650 329-2413. Driver in Devil's Slide crash jailed; court date set Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, of Pasadena was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility and is being held without bail. Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary @afortincalderaafortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Missing Man Alzheimer's Disease Palo Alto Police Ruthelma Avenue Henry Luce Andrew Fortin-Caldera Andrew Fortin-Caldera is a digital writer and producer specializing in crime and breaking news at the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Fortin-Caldera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like SFFD rescues couple who became trapped in car by downed tree The two became trapped in the area of 19th Avenue and Fulton Street, near Golden Gate Park Facebook’s bridge to nowhere The tech giant had already remade the virtual world. For a brief period, it also tried to make it easier for people in the Bay Area to get to work. Then it gave up. One injured after tree falls on Castro Valley home The injured adult, as well as one other adult and four children, were also displaced from the home due to the damage caused by the tree RV fire prompts evacuation of San Jose apartment complex It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the fire, and San Jose police reported traffic in the area would be impacted for an unknown duration Girl, 12, reported missing in Oakland The girl was last seen about midnight Thursday in the 9800 block of Holly Street, according to the Oakland Police Department Brian Sabean, architect of Giants' dynasty, leaves team after 30 years Sabean was the longest tenured general manager in Giants history Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest Man, 81, with Alzheimer's reported missing in Palo Alto Updated 1 hr ago Here's all the video, audio court released from Paul Pelosi attack Updated Jan 27, 2023 '1.2 million pounds of nitrogen': Refineries engaged in massive chemical dump into S.F. bay Updated Jan 27, 2023 Pelosi attack motivated by conspiracy theories, police interview shows Updated Jan 27, 2023 San Francisco residents asked to complete storm impact survey Updated Jan 27, 2023 For US crypto firms, FTX crash shows benefits to staying home Updated Jan 27, 2023 Philly greases poles in case Eagles slip by 49ers, braces for celebration Updated Jan 27, 2023 Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion For a glimpse of SoMa’s future, look to its funky startup past Latest e-Edition Sunday Real Estate, Jan. 29, 2022 Real Estate Sunday Real Estate, Jan. 29, 2022