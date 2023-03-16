PHOTO: police car, blue lights

Officers were called to the scene on a report of a disturbance and were approached by a man "who was acting aggressively and demonstrating erratic behavior" when they arrived.

Police on Thursday announced a man who was acting erratically near a Union City coffee shop was critically injured after being struck by a car.

Union City Police Department officers were called about 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday to a Starbucks located at 33115 Mission Blvd. to investigate a reported disturbance, according to a department statement.

