Police on Thursday announced a man who was acting erratically near a Union City coffee shop was critically injured after being struck by a car.
Union City Police Department officers were called about 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday to a Starbucks located at 33115 Mission Blvd. to investigate a reported disturbance, according to a department statement.
When officers arrived at the scene, they were approached by a man "who was acting aggressively and demonstrating erratic behavior."
"Officers asked to speak with the individual, but the individual turned away from the officers and walked away from the immediate area," the Union City PD said in a statement. "After the individual walked away, officers met with the Starbucks’ staff and confirmed that no crime had been committed. Instead, the staff confirmed the individual had been displaying erratic behavior."
Officers tried to approach the man in an attempt to offer him resources, but he again walked away.
Police decided just after 8 a.m. to end their investigation into the report, but officers remained in the area. However, about 10 minutes later the officers "witnessed a collision on Mission Boulevard, south of the Starbucks."
Union City police reported officers found the man who was acting erratically at the Starbucks down at the scene of the collision with "significant injuries" suffered when he was struck by a vehicle. Officers provided aid to the man until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with a police investigation into the collision, which is ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to contact Union City Police Department Traffic Officer Silva at 510 675-5222.