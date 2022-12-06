Robert Shipp missing

Robert Shipp was last seen wearing a black Warriors hat, blue jean jacket and blue pants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact Oakland police.

 Oakland Police Department

An 80-year-old man who suffers from dementia was reported missing in Oakland on Tuesday, and police sought the public's help to find him.

Robert Shipp was last seen about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of 55th Street, near Temescal Creek Park, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com

Tags

You May Also Like