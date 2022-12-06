spotlight Man, 80, with dementia reported missing in Oakland By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Andrew Fortin-Caldera Author email Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Robert Shipp was last seen wearing a black Warriors hat, blue jean jacket and blue pants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact Oakland police. Oakland Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An 80-year-old man who suffers from dementia was reported missing in Oakland on Tuesday, and police sought the public's help to find him.Robert Shipp was last seen about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of 55th Street, near Temescal Creek Park, according to the Oakland Police Department.Shipp is Black, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a black Warriors hat, blue jean jacket and blue pants. Anyone with information on Shipp's whereabouts was asked to contact the OPD Missing Person's Unit at 510-238-3641. How much is S.F. making off of parking meters? One city parking lot takes in the most meter money year after year Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary @afortincalderaafortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Shipp Police Oakland Police Department Missing Dementia At-risk Temescal Creek Park 55th Street Pants Clothing Jacket Jean Hat Andrew Fortin-Caldera Author email Follow Andrew Fortin-Caldera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like Looking for love? Better not doubt climate change People’s checklists of whom to date are changing with the warming world California’s high COVID rates connected to poor air quality UCSF study finds residents exposed to long-term elevated air pollution were 20% more likely to contract COVID Decriminalization of and therapeutic treatments using psychedelics coming to S.F.? The Bay Area is no stranger to psychedelic drugs. The region attained an almost mythical status for its LSD-infused counterculture in the 1960s. And recently, legislat… Will San Francisco cut ties with PG&E over wildfire fund? PG&E’s safety certificate blocked by San Francisco Board of Supervisors Drug paraphernalia charges to be withdrawn, DA Jenkins says San Francisco public defenders voiced alarm this week that prosecutors have increasingly filed charges for low-level drug crimes like possession of paraphernalia, reli… San Francisco supes unanimously call on DA Jenkins to keep the Innocence Commission The Commission recently helped exonerate Joaquin Ciria, who had been incarcerated for over 30 years for a murder he did not commit. Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest News Giants hope Judge's decade-old prediction becomes reality Bay Area News Man, 80, with dementia reported missing in Oakland Business SEC Commissioner sees stronger push to regulate 'centralized' crypto Politics Scott Wiener bomb threat has 'no merit,' echoes recent right-wing attacks Culture Wild Pink confront mortality on stirring new album Lifestyles S.F. Public Library names top adult fiction picks of 2022 Culture 'Nutcracker' is a heart-stirring ballet, but also an industry Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Portals of the Past S.F.’s original street priest: The miracle of Father Trink Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco