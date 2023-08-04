Tesla has been slapped with a class-action lawsuit stemming from allegations the company overstated the range of its electric vehicles and created a team to suppress the myriad of complaints made by owners dissatisfied with the performance of their cars.
The criminal complaint, filed Thursday, alleges Tesla "grossly overvalued" the distance its vehicles could travel on a single battery charge, with some of Tesla's advertising claiming a vehicle could travel 26% over its actual average range.
Citing a report from Reuters, the complaint said Tesla developed algorithms to estimate the range of its vehicles that gave "rosy" projections on a full battery. However, the algorithm would change once the battery reached 50% and begin showing the driver more realistic range projections.
Many Tesla owners — including the trio of plaintiffs named in the lawsuit —lodged complaints regarding their vehicle's range or scheduled appointments with the company to discuss possible issues with their cars' batteries, but the criminal complaint alleges Tesla "would cancel such appointments and would explain that their electric vehicle was performing as intended."
The complaints were handled by a team that Tesla claimed was tasked specifically with handling range-related customer inquiries. However, the lawsuit alleged the so-called "Diversion Team" had been created to cancel as many service appointments in an effort to save Tesla time and money.
The team's efforts to address customer complaints were allegedly minimal. Customer service representatives would make a single attempt to call Tesla owners, and if they answered, the representative would run a remote diagnostic on the vehicle and explain Tesla’s advertised range was a "prediction" instead of an actual measurement before closing the case, according to the lawsuit.
"Essentially... if a Tesla owner complained or voiced concern over the range of their Tesla electric vehicle, Tesla would not even check to confirm if, in fact, anything was indeed wrong with the electric vehicle or its battery," the lawsuit said. "Tesla ensured that its representatives told thousands upon thousands of customers that there was nothing wrong with their electric vehicles without ever first confirming if that was actually the case."
Tesla's alleged overstatement of its electric vehicles has caused the company some grief in the past. Earlier this year, South Korea's Fair Trade Commission fined the company $2.2 million for neglecting to inform its customers about the shorter driving range of its vehicles in low temperatures.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also opened an investigation into the company last week after a dozen drivers claimed they lost steering control of their 2023 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.