Tesla allegedly developed algorithms to give "rosy" range projections for its vehicles on a full battery.

Tesla has been slapped with a class-action lawsuit stemming from allegations the company overstated the range of its electric vehicles and created a team to suppress the myriad of complaints made by owners dissatisfied with the performance of their cars.

The criminal complaint, filed Thursday, alleges Tesla "grossly overvalued" the distance its vehicles could travel on a single battery charge, with some of Tesla's advertising claiming a vehicle could travel 26% over its actual average range.

