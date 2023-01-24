breaking spotlight Lafayette BART station closed after fatality on tracks By Greg Wong | Examiner staff writer Greg Wong Author twitter Author email Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lafayette BART station remains closed on Tuesday morning after a person entered the trackway and was struck by a train. Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lafayette BART station was closed for nearly three hours during Tuesday morning's commute after a person entered the trackway and was fatally struck by a train.Crews responded to a “major medical emergency” at 6:28 a.m., according to transit agency spokesperson Cheryl Stalter.She confirmed that an individual intentionally entered the trackway for “unknown reasons” and that the situation is now a “recovery and not a rescue.” 'Brightest station in system': BART celebrates remodeled 19th St. platform A more than seven-year refurbishment project has officially been completed The individual died at the scene.BART police remain on hand and a coroner, who will determine the cause of death, has been called to the station, Stalter said.Based on eye witness accounts, foul play is not believed to have played a role and person is suspected to have been "in crisis."The Lafayette station reopened at approximately 9:30 a.m. Due to the residual impact of the closure, the yellow line, which services Antioch to Millbrae, is still delayed approximately 10 minutes. Transit travel highest in months for Lunar New Year BART is still struggling to recover from the pandemic, but numbers from last weekend are a promising start Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary Digital Producergwong@sfexaminer.com@gregoryhwong Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trains Transportation Roads And Traffic Greg Wong Greg Wong is a social media producer and writer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow Greg Wong Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like RV fire prompts evacuation of San Jose apartment complex It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the fire, and San Jose police reported traffic in the area would be impacted for an unknown duration Girl, 12, reported missing in Oakland The girl was last seen about midnight Thursday in the 9800 block of Holly Street, according to the Oakland Police Department Brian Sabean, architect of Giants' dynasty, leaves team after 30 years Sabean was the longest tenured general manager in Giants history 2 teens killed, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash late Thursday night A 16-year-old boy from San Rafael was driving a 2008 Honda Civic that hit the center divider BART facing system-wide delays due to wet weather, equipment issues Rain prompted transit officials to warn riders of up to 20-minute delays on all BART lines extending into Friday afternoon Here's five creative ways to get rid of your Christmas tree Setting your tree on the curb can be an anticlimactic way to end a holiday season. Here's how to end Christmas just as strong as you started Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest Sheriff: Half Moon Bay shootings suspect 'believed' to work with victims Updated 2 hrs ago Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite Updated 2 hrs ago Stevie Nicks bringing spring tour to San Francisco Updated 20 hrs ago Golden Gate Bridge awarded $400 million grant from Biden infrastructure bill Updated 21 hrs ago Mr. Tipple’s is the platonic ideal of a jazz club and bar/restaurant Updated 22 hrs ago Civil rights law firm files complaint for staffing violations at Marina Middle School Updated 19 hrs ago Vehicle collision in S.F. leaves one pedestrian dead Updated Jan 23, 2023 Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion What does this generation of UC students know and want? Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco