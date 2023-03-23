JV Missing

Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift was last seen on Feb. 23 at his home near Oracle Park. He was found dead on Wednesday night, according to the San Francisco Medical Examiner. 

Warning: This story contains references to suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or showing possible warning signs, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 to speak with a trained listener or text "SAVE" to 741741.

Missing San Francisco radio host Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift was found dead on Wednesday at Pier 39, the San Francisco Medical Examiner confirmed to The Examiner on Thursday morning. He was 55 years old. 

