Missing San Francisco radio host Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift was found dead on Wednesday at Pier 39, the San Francisco Medical Examiner confirmed to The Examiner on Thursday morning. He was 55 years old.
"The JV Show" host and KYLD-FM staple was first reported missing a month ago. Three weeks ago on Wednesday, his wife, Natasha Yi said in a statement that the discovery of new "personal information" led her to believe Vandergrift "won't be coming back."
In a statement posted on social media, KYLD said it was "devastated to know that JV is gone."
KTVU and the San Francisco Chronicle first reported on Vandergrift's death on Thursday morning. San Francisco police on Wednesday afternoon said they had found a body at Pier 39, pronouncing the victim dead at the scene. They said they didn't suspect foul play.
Vandergrift was last seen on Feb. 24 at around 10 p.m. near his home on the 200 block of King Street, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Three days later, KYLD — otherwise known as Wild 94.9 — said he hadn't used his bank, credit cards or cell phone.
On the same day he went missing, Vandergrift updated his pinned Instagram post. He wrote a thank you "for a wonderful life" that was "filled" with "joy, laughs, pain" and "struggle."
For more than a quarter-century, Vandergrift has been heard on radios around the Bay Area. He co-hosted "The Dog House" with Dan "Elvis" Lay locally until 2005, and then in New York for CBS Radio until 2007.
Vandergrift eventually returned to 94.9, hosting "The JV Show" until his disappearance last month. Yi had carved out a role behind the microphone and behind the scenes.