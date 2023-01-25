Alleged Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy sided with a coalition of news organizations that filed a motion seeking the public release of evidence related to the attack allegedly carried out by David DePape.

 AP Photo/Eric Risberg

A San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled on Wednesday that body camera footage, audio recordings and other evidence related to the brutal beating of San Francisco Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband by a home intruder can be released to the public.

The ruling – which was first reported by Politico – made by Judge Stephen Murphy approved a motion by a coalition of news organizations which sought access to San Francisco Police Department recordings related to the Oct. 28 attack.

