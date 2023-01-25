San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy sided with a coalition of news organizations that filed a motion seeking the public release of evidence related to the attack allegedly carried out by David DePape.
A San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled on Wednesday that body camera footage, audio recordings and other evidence related to the brutal beating of San Francisco Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband by a home intruder can be released to the public.
The ruling – which was first reported by Politico– made by Judge Stephen Murphy approved a motion by a coalition of news organizations which sought access to San Francisco Police Department recordings related to the Oct. 28 attack.
The motion was filed by news outlets including the Associated Press, The Los Angeles Times The New York Times, The San Francsico Chronicle, ABC, NBC, KQED and Politico. However, it was not immediately known when the evidence – which includes 911 audio, police interviews, surveillance footage and body camera recordings – would be publicly released.
The San Francisco district attorney's office on Dec. 14 introduced the audio and video evidence against David DePape, the man suspected of assaulting Paul Pelosi. However, the district attorney's office at the time refused to release the evidence to the media.
Police arrested DePape, 42, in the early morning hours of Oct. 28 after the man allegedly broke into the Pelosis' Pacific Heights home and asked where Nancy Pelosi was before attacking 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer, according to San Francisco police.
Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a fractured skull, and he was released from the hospital in early November.
DePape allegedly told police after his arrest that there was "evil in Washington," and that he targeted Nancy Pelosi because of her leadership of the Democratic Party. Pelosi has since stepped down from her position as House Speaker, though she remains a representative.
DePape pleaded not guilty on Dec. 28 to felony charges of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and threatening a family member of a public official. DePape also waived his right to a speedy trial in the arraignment hearing, and the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said that he will next appear in court on Feb. 23.