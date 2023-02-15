The filmmakers, who have been and continue to consult with Madden’s family on the project, still need to finish writing the script, and then will work on both finding a broadcast partner and casting the starring role of John Madden.
The series, named "All Madden," will chronicle Madden’s journey “from humble beginnings to leave an indelible mark on football, broadcasting, video games, and pop culture,” the outlet said.
The biopic will inevitably be, at least partly, set in the Bay Area — Madden grew up in Daly City, played one season at the College of San Mateo, coached the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons, with whom he won Super Bowl XI, and spent much of his broadcasting career and retirement residing in the East Bay, where he died on Dec. 28, 2021 at 85 years old.
In addition, Madden was renowned for his philanthropic work, which included establishing “Madden Charities,” in 1988, which helped provide financial assistance to youth groups in the East Bay. Following his death, his family created the "John Madden Foundation," whose mission “to help the young people of Oakland and other East Bay communities in John Madden's memory."
Deadline reported that Brady’s involvement in the project was “particularly important” to Madden’s family.
Brady, like Madden, is a Peninsula native. He was raised in San Mateo and starred at Junipero Serra High School.
“I grew up admiring John Madden, first as a coach, then as a commentator,” he said in a statement to Deadline. “I loved John’s passion for the game, especially his insatiable appetite for educating audiences about football. He welcomed fans with that warm smile, infectious laugh, and exceptional knowledge of the game, making everyone feel as if John were watching the broadcast right next to them on their living room sofa. On behalf of 199 Productions, I’m honored to collaborate with Virginia and Mike Madden, my co-founder at Religion of Sports, Gotham Chopra, and the rest of the creative team, in telling the iconic story of a family man who revolutionized not only the game but the culture of football.”
The series will be directed by Gavin O’Connor, who’s also directed acclaimed sports movies such as “The Way Back,” “Warrior,” and “Miracle.” He told Deadline the project was originally going to be a film, but they decided “it would be impossible to reduce his football life to a two hour movie.”
There is no episode count yet, but O’Connor said the biopic will be mapped into the three acts of his life story: football coaching, broadcasting and video games.
No further timeline for "All Madden" has been announced.