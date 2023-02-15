AP_7712230155-copy-e1436586444412

Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden, left, stands alongside Raiders QB Ken Stabler in Baltimore in 1977.

 AP Photo

John Madden is returning to T.V. — with an assist from Hollywood and Tom Brady.

The football, broadcasting, video game and Bay Area legend's life and career will be the subject of a new limited series, executive produced by Brady’s “199 Productions,” among others, according to a report from Deadline on Wednesday.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

