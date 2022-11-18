Word to the wise, if you haven’t bought a bird for this year’s holiday gatherings, do so now.

The great turkey shortage of 2022 is upon us, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture warning that bigger birds are lacking this Thanksgiving due to an outbreak of avian influenza that has swept the world.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

@jessicawolfrom

