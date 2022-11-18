Word to the wise, if you haven’t bought a bird for this year’s holiday gatherings, do so now.
The great turkey shortage of 2022 is upon us, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture warning that bigger birds are lacking this Thanksgiving due to an outbreak of avian influenza that has swept the world.
This year's bird flu is one of the worst since 2014 when a different variant wiped out millions of birds and decimated the poultry industry. But the current strain is vying to surpass the devastating record wrought eight years ago, with nearly 51 million birds already dead and counting.
“It's big. It's huge. It looks like we're headed to match or exceed the numbers that we saw in 2014-2015 and have it become the biggest bird flu outbreak ever in North America,” said Peter Rabinowitz, director of the Center for One Health Research at the University of Washington.
And climate change might be partially to blame. As global temperatures rise, scientists have seen a shift in migratory patterns, meaning that some birds are staying up north longer and mixing with birds from other continents before making the journey south along their ancestral routes, like the Pacific Flyway, which crosses through San Francisco Bay.
“What I think is not being looked at enough is the fact that bird migration patterns are really changing because of climate change,” said Rabinowitz, who has researched avian influenza through a climate lens. “Birds are just staying places longer than they did before. And there are more birds that don't necessarily migrate away, so we've got more potential for wild birds to be circulating the country and spreading this kind of virus in ways that maybe wouldn't have happened as much before.”
So far, this highly pathogenic virus has killed more than 8 million turkeys, according to the CDC, and has been detected in 46 states, including multiple California counties. That’s more than double the number of states affected during the 2014-15 wave.
Typically influenza is carried around the world by waterfowl, like ducks, which don’t often fall ill from avian flu but can spread it. This year’s strain, however, seems to be infecting many different types of birds – and in more places, Rabinowitz said, leading him to speculate the virus itself could be evolving. It’s a reality we’ve all grown accustomed to, given COVID-19’s shapeshifting ability.
“We don't know why this one is so bad,” he said. But “it's acting differently than the one in 2015. Almost every state in the country is impacted right now.”
This is especially alarming news for farmers like Martha Skelley, who raises 300 broad-chested turkeys on the oak-studded hills of Paicines Ranch in San Benito County, 40 miles east of Monterey Bay.
“After four weeks, they're outside – which, given avian flu was a little like, wow, we have no control once they go outside what happens here,” Skelley said.
Outdoor flocks are at particular risk as avian flu is often spread by migrating birds who touch down on farmlands and mix with farm birds or backyard flocks. “I can't help it if an egret lands in the paddock with the turkeys and sheds virus,” said Skelley.
But even before avian flu began spreading across the states, Skelley was working against the elements, managing the ranch’s hefty pigs, sheep, chickens and turkeys amid a protracted drought and searing summer heatwaves.
“Given the current drought, that has a lot of pressure on the ranchland and on us,” she said. “The immune system of our livestock is stressed, just like we are with these climate changes and instability.”
Though she raises her turkeys earlier in the year and sells them frozen to avoid the impacts of extreme heat, she has been forced to move sheep off the rangeland due to lack of water in years past. Two years ago, some of her ewes perished in the blistering temperatures. “They just couldn't handle the day after day of heat,” she said. “It is a little bit of the survival of the fittest, right?”
With indoor flocks, there are other concerns. Birds kept indoors can be shielded against the elements and protected from certain viruses spread by wild birds. But they are also more susceptible to falling ill if a single bird happens to be carrying a disease.
It’s a trade-off, said Rabinowitz. “If the birds spend a lot of time outside, there's more chance to contact wild animals,” he said. “And at the same time, if you have a high density of animals in an intensive living, all it takes is one introduction to spread to thousands of birds.”
Still, industry experts don’t think it’s time to plan a Thanksgiving table without turkey just yet.
“My basic message is, you'll have a great Thanksgiving if you get in, and if you want a particular bird — particularly California grown — ask your supermarket if they have them available and go get it,” said Bill Mattos, president of the California Poultry Federation, the trade organization for California's poultry industry. “There are a lot of turkeys in the stores right now.”
Researchers have spent the last six years looking for new ways to bolster wine grapes against extreme heat.
But the birds that end up as the centerpiece of your feast may be smaller and pricier this year due to a truncated growing season caused by avian influenza and supply chain headaches that have sent diesel and feed prices soaring. USDA data shows that turkey prices are up nearly 28% compared to last year.
And as the planet continues to warm, this year’s Turkey Day scramble may just be part of the new normal. “I think we're in uncharted territory,” said Rabinowitz. “And just as we're learning to live with a certain amount of SARS-CoV 2, I think we may have to learn to deal with the ongoing threat of avian influenza."
