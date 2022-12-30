tik tok hate crime

The footage of the In-N-Out incident has reached over 18 million views on TikTok.

 arinekim/TikTok

The man who was captured in a viral TikTok video allegedly hurling racist and homophobic insults at two Asian Americans inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on Christmas Eve faces several misdemeanor charges stemming from multiple East Bay crimes.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office on Thursday announced Jordan Douglas Krah, a 40 year-old Colorado man, has been charged with a hate crime for the aforementioned In-N-Out incident and battery for allegedly spitting on an individual in Danville the following day.

