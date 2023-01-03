"This is truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously"
Pack an emergency "go bag"
If your area is prone to flooding and you need to evacuate quickly, the National Weather Service advises people to pack a "go bag." These can be a backpack, a duffel bag or anything that can be easily transported.
Ensure that you have a three-day supply of food, water and medical supplies, which can range from first-aid kits to medications. Other additions will depend on your needs.
Prepare your property for flooding
The San Francisco Department of Public Works offers up to ten free sandbags for residents, but the department paused its distribution Tuesday morning as it waits for more supplies.
The operations yard will be opened for "extended hours" once more supplies are delivered. Residents can also pick up sandbags at local home improvement and hardware stores in the area.
Cut down on non-essential travel
The San Francisco Fire Department advises motorists to not be on the roads during severe storms unless it is absolutely necessary. High winds could down trees, which pose a safety risk.
When encountering flooded roadways, always remember to "turn around, don't drown." SFFD also reminds motorists to treat any traffic lights that aren't working as stop signs. Drivers should also be cognizant of standing water and hydroplaning, which has a greater chance of occurring in slick conditions.
Clean out storm drains and gutters
Though it may be tempting to toss your Christmas tree on the sidewalk, these, and other obstacles, make it harder for water to pass into storm drains. SF72 encourages residents to use a break in the wet weather to remove debris and sweep up any leaves from sidewalks and storm drains to keep them from getting clogged.
Use this time to also rid your gutters of any twigs, branches or leaves, as doing so will reduce your chances of getting water damage on your property.
Protect valuable belongings
In the event that your home may see some rising water, store valuable belongings on shelves in your residence or relocate them to another floor if possible.
These possessions can include any electronic items you may own, important documents and other valuable items.
