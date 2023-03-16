The six counties that issued an order to shelter in place three years ago on Thursday — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara — are among the eight in California with the highest adoption of the bivalent boosters, according to the most recent state data.
Three years after San Francisco and six other Bay Area jurisdictions' consequential decision to issue stay-at-home orders, the region still leads the way in one key aspect of the COVID-19 response: San Francisco and its peers have far higher bivalent booster vaccination rates than counterparts in the state and across the country.
The six counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara — are among the eight in California with the highest adoption of the bivalent boosters, according to the most recent state data.
Jurisdiction
Percentage of residents with bivalent booster
City of Berkeley
42%
Marin County
41.5%
San Francisco County
41.2%
San Mateo County
39.1%
Alameda County
35.5%
Santa Cruz County
33.4%
Yolo County
33.1%
Santa Clara County
32.8%
Contra Costa County
32.2%
Berkeley, which joined its county counterparts in issuing shelter-in-place orders three years ago on Thursday, has a higher share of residents with the most current booster (42%) than any other county in the state. Santa Cruz (33.4%) and Yolo (33.1%) counties are the only ones outside of the top eight, and the former issued a shelter-in-place order on the same day as its Bay Area peers.
As of press time, only 16.3% of Americans and 24.9% of Californians had received their bivalent boosters, which public health officials and experts say provides the best protection against the omicron variant and its strains. The shares of Americans and Californians who have completed their primary vaccination series are far higher, as are the shares of Bay Area residents.
"San Francisco has led the nation in its response to COVID-19, which would not have been possible without immediately recognizing the threat of the virus," the San Francisco Department of Public Health said in a statement to The Examiner on Thursday.
The Santa Clara County Public Health Department told The Examiner that it "has continued to make decisions based on the best available science and to share information transparently with communities," crediting residents in the Bay Area's most populous county for taking "so many actions that saved lives," like sheltering in place and getting vaccinated.
Will Harper, a spokesperson with Contra Costa Health Services, said the lengthy period between the orders to stay at home and the widespread availability of bivalent boosters makes it unlikely "we can connect the dots between the March 2020 shelter-in-place order and bivalent booster uptake."
"What we can say is that thanks to our early proactive measures, such as the March 2020 stay-at-home order order, and other factors like our relatively high vaccination rate, Contra Costa has had one of the lowest COVID death rates in the country for counties with over 1 million people," Harper added.
Over the course of the pandemic, those same counties that issued stay-at-home orders have also had lower death rates than the rest of the state and the U.S. as a whole. While 341 Americans and 263 Californians have died for every 100,000 residents, according to the New York Times, the aforementioned counties have had no more than 141 deaths for every 100,000 residents. San Mateo County has had the fewest, with 119.
"This global event was rough on everyone, especially the most vulnerable, and while we haven’t come out of it unscathed, we’re grateful to our residents whose trust in each other and in science, including the vaccine, has made us much safer," Srija Srinivasan, the deputy chief of San Mateo County Health, told The Examiner in a statement on Thursday.