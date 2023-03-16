Castro Theater COVID-19 message

The six counties that issued an order to shelter in place three years ago on Thursday — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara — are among the eight in California with the highest adoption of the bivalent boosters, according to the most recent state data. 

 Chris Victorio/The Examiner

Three years after San Francisco and six other Bay Area jurisdictions' consequential decision to issue stay-at-home orders, the region still leads the way in one key aspect of the COVID-19 response: San Francisco and its peers have far higher bivalent booster vaccination rates than counterparts in the state and across the country.

The six counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara — are among the eight in California with the highest adoption of the bivalent boosters, according to the most recent state data

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Ex // Top Stories