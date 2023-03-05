SF skyline clear skies

San Francisco ranks fifth in annual happiest cities in America survey 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

For some, happiness is a state of mind. For others, it's the state of California. 

The Golden State is home to three of the top five happiest cities in America, according to recent findings from WalletHub’s annual survey. San Francisco took the fifth spot, San Jose settled into second and Fremont celebrated first place for the third year in a row. Madison, Wisconsin and Overland Park, Kansas rounded out third and fourth place respectively. 

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua

