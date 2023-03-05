For some, happiness is a state of mind. For others, it's the state of California.
The Golden State is home to three of the top five happiest cities in America, according to recent findings from WalletHub’s annual survey. San Francisco took the fifth spot, San Jose settled into second and Fremont celebrated first place for the third year in a row. Madison, Wisconsin and Overland Park, Kansas rounded out third and fourth place respectively.
WalletHub’s findings evaluate happiness across 182 of the largest cities across the nation by weighing a trio of complex factors: emotional and physical wellbeing; income and employment; and community and environment. Each of these elements breaks down to account for a total of 30 metrics, which are then all evaluated on a scale of zero to 100. These metrics take into account happiness factors such as how many people report sleeping well, commute time and weather. Each metric score is then averaged, weighted and ranked.
San Francisco’s best scores fell in the emotional and physical well being category, in which the city took home fourth place. Its next best numbers fell in income and employment, where it took home eighth place. Community and environment was its downfall — it ranked 69th among the 182 contenders. Fremont, in both the first and last category, got the gold. In the income and employment category, the Bay Area oasis ranked 34th.
When it came to individual metrics, the city took silver for income growth, second only to Oakland.