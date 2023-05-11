Record-setting 39-foot gray whale

A 39-foot adult male gray whale that spent a record number of days in San Francisco Bay is pictured exploring the Bay by experts from the Marine Mammal Center’s Cetacean Field Research Team on April 24, 2023. The whale was found dead on May 7. 

Local scientists believe a gray whale that washed ashore at a Bay Area beach was struck multiple times, including once by a ship, before it was found dead this month. 

Scientists from Sausalito's Marine Mammal Center, the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco and the National Park Service determined that a vessel likely struck a 39-foot male gray whale's back while he was in the San Francisco Bay, causing him to become malnourished and slowly decline.

