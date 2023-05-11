Local scientists believe a gray whale that washed ashore at a Bay Area beach was struck multiple times, including once by a ship, before it was found dead this month.
Scientists from Sausalito's Marine Mammal Center, the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco and the National Park Service determined that a vessel likely struck a 39-foot male gray whale's back while he was in the San Francisco Bay, causing him to become malnourished and slowly decline.
Observers noticed a long scar along the whale's back at some point in February, before the Marine Mammal Center "documented an increasingly debilitated whale" during its record-setting 75 days of sightings. After conducting a necropsy, the researchers hypothesized that the whale was struck in the head "immediately" before his death.
The whale washed ashore at North Beach in Point Reyes on May 7, a day after another dead gray whale was found on the northern end of Agate Beach in Point Reyes. The 37-foot adult male showed no signs of trauma, leading researchers to believe that he died suddenly.
"To respond to two known gray whales on consecutive days, including one that our team has been actively monitoring for months in San Francisco Bay, is challenging and concerning, to say the least," Dr. Pádraig Duignan, the Marine Mammal Center's director of pathology, said in a statement.
The two whales found dead last week are the third and fourth, respectively, to wash up on Bay Area shores this year. Aside from the whale found on Agate Beach, each one was suspected to have died in a vessel strike.
Since early 2019, gray whales along the West Coast have experienced an unusual mortality event, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has found. While the federal agency said several had shown signs of emaciation, the findings aren't consistent with all of the whales who have been examined.
Through 2022, 81 whales had washed up on California beaches.
"As sentinels for ocean health, gray whales face several human-caused threats including vessel strikes," Duignan said. "This critical observation and pathology data can help build a stronger case about the current challenges this species faces and solutions to address them."