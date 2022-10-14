A panel of reproductive rights champions, including Hillary Clinton, met on Thursday afternoon to discuss "issues that go right to the heart of privacy and freedom" — Prop 1, California's effort to permanently protect abortion.

The panelists agreed that with Prop 1, fighting for access to abortion in 2022 is not just a question of privacy anymore, although that remains paramount — it is an issue of public safety.

kounalakis

Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis speaks during a panel on October 13, 2022.
timmaraju

Mini Timmaraju speaks during a panel on October 13, 2022.

