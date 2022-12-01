View northwest from about Green and Jones, an octagon house at 1008 Green Street, now demolished, in the foreground, hills dusted with snow from February 1887 Snowstorm, Green Street between Jones and Leavenworth in the foreground.
Inclement weather rarely means snow in the Bay Area — that's what Tahoe is for, if you've got the wherewithal. This week is an exception.
The combination of wet weather and chilly temperatures means incoming storm may lead to snow showers at some of the highest peaks in the Bay Area region. To find out if your local summit will get dusted, skip to the bottom of the article.
The California coast is considered a "Mediterranean climate", a seasonality that is characterized by warmer, wet winters and hot, dry summers. While heavy frosts are not uncommon in the inland areas of the Bay, actual snow is a rare occurrence.
"Rare" does not mean "never". There have been 11 snow days in S.F. history, the most recent of which being in February of 1976 when a storm struck The City and dumped up to 5 inches of snow.
The highest recorded snowfall in S.F. was in 1887, before the Golden Gate Bridge was built, with a maximum 7 inches descending in one night.
Jeremy Menzies, staff photographer for the San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority, wrote a short ode to the "rare winter wonderland" that is The City during snowfall.
"These days, we’re lucky to get enough rain," wrote Menzies. "But each year as we get into the heart of winter, we can still hope to witness one of those rare frosty days that turns drops into flakes to glaze the hills of San Francisco."
Here's which of the Bay Area's highest peaks are expecting snowfall this week, according to Mountain-Forecast.
Mt. Hamilton, Santa ClaraCounty: YES
There will be heavy showers on Thursday morning at the summit, giving way to light snow in the afternoon. The evening looks clear, followed by rain in the following week. The snow won't return until Dec 9.
This peak is the tallest mountain in the Bay Area at 4,637 ft and is home to the world's first permanently occupied mountaintop observatory, Lick Observatory.
Dr. Elinor Gates, a resident astronomer at Lick, said that snow significantly disrupts business as usual on the mountain.
"When we have inclement weather, it prevents us from opening the domes that house our telescopes," said Gates. "Our equipment is custom built for the worst of Bay Area weather, including heavy rain, snow, ice and more, so there is no danger to the lenses, but snow and ice could fall on people or cars."
Snowstorms can also force road closures, which can cut off the already remote observatory from the rest of the world. That doesn't bother the scientists, said Gates. Last time a major snowstorm hit mountain in 2001, the astronomers spent the day helping neighbors shovel out their roads and driveways.
"We here at Lick are a tight-knit, small community," she said.
Gates warned that generally, the road to the observatory is closed during snowfall, so the public won't have access in that event.
Hamilton gets snow fairly frequently, including a white Christmas — er, Boxing Day last year.
There is no snow forecast for Mt. Tam during this storm, but don't lose hope. It's one of the lower high peaks in the area, at 2,572 ft, and it's much closer to the ocean than the other two Bay Area peaks — which means that it is mostly wet and not frosty. However, about once a year, Mt. Tam sees snow, and it's beautiful.
