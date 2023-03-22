Starbucks SF

Three of the 50 Bay Area Starbucks are moving toward unionization, with the 18th and Castro Street store filing for union recognition in early June.

 Sundry Photography, Shutterstock

Starbucks Workers United, the union representing baristas at the largest coffee shop chain in the world, announced that employees from over 100 locations around the nation will be on strike all day on Wednesday, March 22.

There are nine cafes in California participating in the walkout — only one of which is in San Francisco.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

