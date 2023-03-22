Starbucks Workers United, the union representing baristas at the largest coffee shop chain in the world, announced that employees from over 100 locations around the nation will be on strike all day on Wednesday, March 22.
BREAKING: Workers at over 100+
Starbucks stores across the country are striking to demand an end to Starbucks' illegal union-busting campaign. While the company keeps a metaphorical 'empty chair' for us in the boardroom, we're demanding a real seat at the table! #StarbucksStrike
Opened in 1924 as the first steel and brick high rise west of the Mississippi, the Huntington Hotel has been shuttered since 2020
Unionization efforts at Starbucks locations in the US have grown rapidly in the last year. As of January, over 380 locations had held union elections and about 75%, or 287 stores, had voted in favor of organizing.
In the Bay Area, that includes seven locations: the Castro Starbucks, known online as "Bearbux"; plus stores in Berkeley, Santa Cruz, Capitola, San Pablo and Santa Clara.
But ten percent of elections are still open — including at locations in Oakland, Pleasanton and Sunnyvale — and so far it's too close to call. Out of 877 total employees in open elections nationally, 155 have voted against unionizing and 152 have voted in favor.
Oakland's location filed for election just this Tuesday. Baristas at the store cited cuts to their hours, inadequate staffing, poor safety management and sour relations with leadership in a press release — all echoes of the conditions at other stores that have moved to unionize around the nation.