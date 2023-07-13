San Mateo chemical spill

Nearly 100 emergency responders came to the scene of the spill in the eastbound lanes of Highway 92, near the Highway 101 interchange.

 California Highway Patrol

A hazardous material spill in San Mateo caused a full closure of eastbound Highway 92 that extended into Thursday evening.

The substance was reported to be leaking from a tank carried by a vehicle just after 11:05 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near the Highway 101 interchange, according to the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department.

