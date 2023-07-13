A hazardous material spill in San Mateo caused a full closure of eastbound Highway 92 that extended into Thursday evening.
The substance was reported to be leaking from a tank carried by a vehicle just after 11:05 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near the Highway 101 interchange, according to the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department.
A hazardous material spill has been reported on eastbound Highway 92 just west of Highway 101. Public safety officials are on scene evaluating the liquid spill and are asking surrounding locations to shelter in place. ⁰⁰More info at https://t.co/eZIxUw01N3pic.twitter.com/D4dk8Vtt4b
SFPD and CHP officers found and pursued a vehicle connected to the robbery, but lost the car along the Peninsula
The fire department added those who may have driven through the substance should not touch the chemical, and should wash their car with plenty of water.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 92 just west of Highway 101 were closed due to the spill, as was 19th Avenue from South Grant Street to South Norfolk Street and Grant Street to Concar Drive, according to the SMPD. The highway lanes were set to remain closed "at least through the evening commute hours."
If you drove through the spill on Hwy 92 at 101, the material is a very low risk. It is slightly corrosive, and should be washed off your car with lots of water.
— San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department (@SMCFireDept) July 13, 2023
The cause of the chemical spill was under investigation, according to fire department officials. No injuries were reported during the hazard.