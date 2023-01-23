ggbridgefederalgrant1

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with San Francisco Mayor London Breed at a news conference to celebrate a $400 million federal grant to upgrade and retrofit the iconic Golden Gate Bridge to ensure it can withstand the impacts of a major earthquake. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Mayor London Breed, U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi and White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu at the Roundhouse Cafe at the Golden Gate Bridge Toll Plaza Monday to celebrate a $400 million grant to complete the final phase of a much–needed seismic retrofit to one of nation's most iconic spans.

The bridge’s retrofit funds come from the Biden administration’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

