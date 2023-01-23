Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with San Francisco Mayor London Breed at a news conference to celebrate a $400 million federal grant to upgrade and retrofit the iconic Golden Gate Bridge to ensure it can withstand the impacts of a major earthquake. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Mayor London Breed, U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi and White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu at the Roundhouse Cafe at the Golden Gate Bridge Toll Plaza Monday to celebrate a $400 million grant to complete the final phase of a much–needed seismic retrofit to one of nation's most iconic spans.
Following the 1989 7.1 magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake, the transportation agency conducted a vulnerability study of the bridge. Although the Golden Gate was spared major damage in 1989, the study found that a magnitude 7 or greater earthquake, with an epicenter near the bridge, would cause severe damage.
A retrofit was determined to be more cost-effective than replacing the bridge, so in 1992 the agency hired an engineering team to design an 8 magnitude earthquake-withstanding Golden Gate Bridge. The first phase of the project began in 1997 on the Marin-side north viaduct; the initial $71 million retrofit was funded through bridge tolls. The transportation agency estimates that 40 million motorists a year travel the Golden Gate.
The Biden administration is footing a little less than half of the $879 million needed to finish the three-phase seismic retrofit, with the remaining to come from a combination of state grants and capital reserves.
“The Golden Gate Bridge is an international icon and key transportation link for the Bay Area that serves tens of millions of residents and visitors every year. This vital funding allows us to finish strengthening the bridge against disasters,” said district General Manager Denis Mulligan.
“Safe, modern bridges ensure that first responders can get to calls more quickly, shipments reach businesses on time, and drivers can get to where they need to go. The Biden-Harris administration is proud to award this historic funding to modernize large bridges that are not only pillars of our economy, but also iconic symbols of their states’ past and future,” Buttigieg said.
Buttigeig noted that the bridge “carries over 100,000 vehicles a day, including over half a million freight trucks (a year), making it a key link for supply chains.”
Construction for the final phase is expected to begin late next year, and will be completed by 2029.
