Girl, 12, reported missing in Oakland By Andrew Fortin-Caldera Jan 5, 2023 A 12-year-old girl was reported missing in Oakland on Thursday, and police sought the public's help to find her.Tania Bernubez was last seen about midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street between the Cox and Iveywood neighborhoods, according to the Oakland Police Department.Tania is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue and white shoes. Anyone with information on Tania's whereabouts was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 510 238-3641.