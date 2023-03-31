Limin Cao

Limin Cao was remembered by her son for the compassion and empathy she had for her friends and loved ones. The family dog, Haku, was also honored for the "joy and liveliness" he brought to his household.

A fundraiser was established seeking aid to cover services for a 45-year-old woman and her dog who were killed in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose.

Limin Cao, her daughter and their 2-year-old dog Haku were walking across Blossom Hill Road in a marked crosswalk near Leigh Avenue on Sunday evening when a Honda sedan traveling westbound struck them before fleeing the scene, according to the San Jose Police Department.

