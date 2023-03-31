Limin Cao was remembered by her son for the compassion and empathy she had for her friends and loved ones. The family dog, Haku, was also honored for the "joy and liveliness" he brought to his household.
Limin Cao, her daughter and their 2-year-old dog Haku were walking across Blossom Hill Road in a marked crosswalk near Leigh Avenue on Sunday evening when a Honda sedan traveling westbound struck them before fleeing the scene, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Cao and the dog were killed in the collision, while Cao's daughter was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
27-year-old Silvia Solorio of Santa Clara was later identified as the driver in the collision and was taken into custody on Monday, according to the SJPD. Police also recovered her vehicle, which was found abandoned outside San Jose city limits.
Joshua Fang, Cao's son, wrote in a GoFundMe established in the wake of the collision that the trio were "just blocks away" from their home when they were struck.
"In an instant, my sister and I lost our mother and my dad lost the love of his life. Our lives have forever changed," Fand said in the fundraiser, which seeks $100,000 to help cover funeral expenses for Cao, cremation for the dog and costs for Cao's parents to travel to the United States for her funeral.
The victims were walking their dog when they were allegedly struck by the driver, police said.
Limin Cao was remembered by her son for the compassion and empathy she had for her friends and loved ones.
"Whenever any of her friends were in trouble, they could always find a listening ear and a caring heart in Limin," Fang wrote in the GoFundMe. "She was a great mother. Even though she was not able to teach us everything from textbooks, she taught us invaluable life skills and instilled a love for learning in us."
Haku was also honored for the "joy and liveliness" he brought to his household.
"He loved to play and eat, just like a little boy, as Limin always said," Fang wrote.
The GoFundMe has raised more than $85,000 in donations as of Friday afternoon, and Fang noted any excess donations will be dedicated to a fund for Cao's daughter and parents.