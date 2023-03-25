The sergeant was driving his vehicle in the 800 block of Brotherhood Way, just north of the San Francisco Golf Club, on Tuesday afternoon when the tree fell onto his car, the SFPD said in a statement released the day following the incident.
The 16-year veteran of the force was rescued by paramedics from inside the crushed vehicle and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The sergeant was subsequently identified in a GoFundMe established by family members as Kevin Brugaletta. The fundraiser also noted Brugaletta is supported in his recovery by his wife, Brittany, with whom he has a young daughter and another baby girl who is expected "in just a few short weeks."
Brugaletta was reported to be in stable condition as of Friday, though he is still recovering from serious injuries.
"Brittany, family, and friends have been by Kevin's side, providing as much as possible the past few days, but as you can imagine, this is a tough time, and things change hour by hour and day by day as Kevin continues to heal and progress in the ICU," wrote Michaela Woods, the fundraiser's organizer. "There are many unknowns right now, and as we look forward, Brittany and Kevin will need a lot of help as they adjust to their new normal."
The GoFundMe seeks to raise $200,000 to help Brugaletta and his family cover childcare costs and "any other incremental out-of-pocket expenses they will incur over the coming months." As of Saturday afternoon, the fundraiser accrued more than $184,000 in donations.