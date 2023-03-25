injured sfpd sarge

Kevin Brugaletta is supported in his recovery by his wife, Brittany, with whom he has a young daughter and another baby girl who is expected "in just a few short weeks."

 Michaela Woods

A fundraiser was established for a San Francisco Police Department sergeant who is recovering after he was critically injured when a tree fell and crushed his vehicle earlier in the week.

The sergeant was driving his vehicle in the 800 block of Brotherhood Way, just north of the San Francisco Golf Club, on Tuesday afternoon when the tree fell onto his car, the SFPD said in a statement released the day following the incident.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags