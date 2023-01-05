The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the entire Northern California coastline Thursday morning, which will be in effect until 4 p.m. same day. Those in affected areas should minimize travel near areas with low elevation.
The historic wharf in Capitola was split in two by wind-whipped waves, isolating the businesses on the far end of the dock. Other waterfront buildings, including the town's iconic colorful bungalows, were flooded out.
Even the "Ghost Ship" in Aptos, a ship made of cement, was dislodged by the storm.
As of 12 p.m. Thursday, the Santa Cruz Sheriff's department began evacuating residents along East Cliff Drive, a one-way street along the bluffs near Pleasure Point. Many seaside communities just south of Santa Cruz, like Capitola, Rio del Mar, Seacliff and parts of Aptos have seen flooding from the Pacific ocean into town.
Numerous closures in place today, due to high tidal surge.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office issued an evacuation order for several zones throughout the county ahead of the bulk of Wednesday's storm. Most were away from the coast in less accessible areas, like agricultural or mountain communities, with a high danger of falling trees and mudslides.
Following the order, the Santa Cruz Metro reportedly evacuated six buses worth of children from a YMCA summer camp in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Evacuation orders for areas in Watsonville were lifted Thursday morning.
The Santa Cruz Metro has begun offering free transportation for all residents under evacuation order via its fleet of ParaCruz vehicles. SC Metro stipulated in a press release that any person living in evacuation areas may schedule a ride with ParaCruz to assist with getting to a safe location.
"Evacuees can bring any necessary carry-on items. Priority will be given to evacuees over regular scheduled appointments," Those with mobility impairments, in other words. "All ParaCruz customers have been notified of delayed pickup times due to evacuation pickups."
Click here for sandbag distribution locations. Be sure to call ahead to make sure the center has sandbags in stock and has tenable roads.
