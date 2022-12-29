Getting rid of the Christmas tree can be a chore, but for San Franciscans it can also be a pain.

If you live in The City, waste collection agency Recology will haul your tree away, but only between Jan. 2 and Jan. 13, during your regularly scheduled pickup and no trees taller than 6 feet, and no tinsel, decorations, stands or flocked trees.

christmas bird feeder

A Christmas tree outside, strung with garlands of orange slices, peanut butter pine cones, popcorn and more.
xmas tree sinking

Two men in a small boat throwing bare Christmas trees in a lake.
snowglobe cocktail

Two glasses with pine needle garnish frozen to the bottom of the glass, creating a snowglobe effect.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

