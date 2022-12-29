Getting rid of the Christmas tree can be a chore, but for San Franciscans it can also be a pain.
If you live in The City, waste collection agency Recology will haul your tree away, but only between Jan. 2 and Jan. 13, during your regularly scheduled pickup and no trees taller than 6 feet, and no tinsel, decorations, stands or flocked trees.
A weekly garbage pickup schedule means you only get two chances to put your tree out on the curb — if you live in a street-level home. If you live in an apartment complex, there’s no hope for you. Recology requires a bulky item collection request.
Sound like a headache? Here’s some creative ways to avoid the hassle.
1. ￼Torch that sucker
Many ring in the New Year with celebrations of light, warmth and camaraderie. In a way, taking your tree out to Ocean Beach and lighting it on fire is just an exuberant demonstration of holiday spirit.
The Post Yule Pyre was a San Francisco tradition from 1990 all the way through 2013. A mysterious underground organization called Friends of the Rootless Forest would travel The City at night and whisk away curbside Christmas trees to be added to the pyre for a proper burial, not unlike a reverse Santa Claus.
According to Oddity Central, the Friends would always clean up the ashes from the event and plant a number of trees to offset the emissions from the burning. That was good enough for the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy and nearby neighbors, according to a 2011 Examiner article.
However, federal park police ended the practice.
The Friends of the Rootless Forest, formerly organized via Twitter and blog posting, has not been active since 2013. But citizens in groups of 25 or larger may obtain fire permits at Ocean Beach through the www.nps.gov/goga/learn/management/obfireprogram.htm
2. ￼Donate it to an animal organization
Christmas trees are a natural form of animal enrichment, said Amy Phelps, vice president of animal care at the San Francisco Zoo.
Phelps explained that the trees offer animals opportunities to engage in natural behaviors like scratching on tree trunks, eating foliage, throwing trees around with their horns or tusks, scent marking, exploring and foraging for treats that keepers hide in the branches.
“Keepers can even pour rhino urine over a Christmas tree to inspire natural rubbing, licking and hunting behaviors from our lions,” said Phelps.
The S.F. and Oakland zoos source their holiday enrichment directly from tree lots and farms that don’t use sprays, in order to ensure the safety of their animals, but goat farms in the North Bay accept donations. www.independence4h.com/goat-tree-recycling
3. ￼Place it in your garden
If you have space, pine trees make excellent natural bird feeders, according to American Forests. The tree species that are used commercially are a familiar shelter for local wildlife and can support more wildlife than an average bird feeder, including squirrels, bugs, spiders and fungus. Hang any biodegradable holiday decor, like strings of popcorn, pine cones, cranberries and suet to attract critters.
Trees can also be chopped up and used as edging for garden beds and the branches make for a superior mulch that is mold- and moisture-free.
4. ￼Sink it in a lake
Believe it or not, living out your mafioso dream was once both legal and good for the environment. A number of parks departments in the U.S., including the East Bay Regional Parks District, used to recycle Christmas trees by throwing them into lakes as habitat for small fish up until 2014.
The practice is called “seeding” and encourages fish populations and underwater vegetation to flourish by providing places for little fish to nest, spawn and grow safely away from the jaws of the bigger predatory fish.
“If you imagine a lake bottom that has no vegetation, is really bare, it’s kind of two dimensional. And by putting these reefs in, you create a kind of three dimensional habitat for fish,” said Joseph Sullivan, the fisheries program manager at park district, in an interview with the web site the Verge. “You’re essentially creating a whole ecosystem there.”
This tactic worked wonders for Lake Chabot and Lake Del Valle, which now have thriving underwater ecosystems. Since the program has ended, the East Bay Regional Parks District requests that people refrain from leaving their trees in the lakes this year, said spokesperson Jennifer Vanya.
￼5. Get crafty
There are dozens of pine tree-based crafts, inspiration and recipes available online. The needles are aromatic and flavorful, and can be used as air freshener, tea, cocktail garnishes, tinctures and more. The branches can be braided into a wreath. The trunk is full of sap that can be used to make pine tar, chopped into coasters, burned in a fireplace or used in woodworking.