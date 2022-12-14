Santa Rosa, the fifth largest city in the Bay Area, just appointed its first Black mayor, Natalie Rogers. Out of the 101 cities in the nine-county region, she is the 14th African American to have attained the position.
Those few include only three of the five major metropolises in the region. Skip to the bottom of the article to see if your city made the list.
Willie Brown became the first Black mayor of San Francisco's government in 1996, and London Breed followed as The City's first Black woman mayor in 2018. Lionel Wilson served as Oakland's first Black mayor from 1977 to 1991. Natalie Rogers became the first Black mayor of Santa Rosa on Tuesday.
The two other largest cities, Fremont and San Jose, have never elected a Black mayor. In fact, San Jose has only elected two people of color to the office in the city's history.
Neither Santa Rosa or San Francisco has a very high Black population, but the significance of having Black leadership in the Bay Area cannot be understated, said Aimee Allison, founder of She The People, a nonprofit that advocates for women of color in politics.
"Since the first Black mayor was elected ... Black elected leaders, especially Black women, are an indication that in the diverse cities of the Bay Area and beyond, these leaders coalesce a multiracial electorate to address problems that we face — the cost of living, safety and quality of life," she said.
In 2021, Black people made up 3% of the population in both San Jose and Fremont, according to data compiled by the Bay Area Equity Atlas. However, only 6% of lawmakers in San Jose were Black, compared with 23% of elected officials in Fremont.
These numbers are up from previous years. On a regional scale, the share of elected officials who are Black increased from 6% to 8%, but 74 of 101 Bay Area municipalities had no Black city council members as of 2021, wrote Michelle Huang and Kimi Lee of Bay Rising.
People of color make up about 60% of the total population in the nine-county Bay Area, and held 34% of elected officials in 2021, according to Huang and Lee. This is a steady and significant increase from just the past few years, when representation hovered around 29%.
Alex Walker-Griffin, the newly minted mayor of Hercules, a small city in Contra Costa County near the Chevron oil refinery, explained that racial diversity in local politics is critical because it reflects leaders' awareness of the issues affecting their community.
At 25, Walker-Griffin is the youngest mayor of Hercules and its first Black Filipino American to serve in office, according to the Inquirer. He has lived in the city most of his life.
"One of the biggest reasons why not only representation matters, but why having black leadership is important, is because you bring the historical preference behind the dais as a Black person," he said. "More often than not, a lot of the campaign issues that people of color run on are very community based. They know what it's like to live in, say, a refinery town. It's that life experience that translates into the policies that the person will advocate for."
Most of the smaller municipalities in the Bay Area choose their mayors by rotation through sitting city councilmembers. Hercules and Santa Rosa both function this way. This eases the burden of fundraising for campaigns, which historically has been one of the main barriers to Black politicians' success, according to political experts.
While representation does matter, it's not the whole picture.
Wendy Ake, director of the Just Public Finance project at UC Berkeley's Othering and Belonging Institute, spoke to the pitfalls of seeing equity in government as a matter of meeting quotas rather than a holistic slice of a community.
That's because if disparity is the center of the conversation, critical nuances can be lost, said Ake in an interview with Berkeley News.
"The saying that people need to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps is such a strong ethos and value in America. This kind of thought process is too common and is a huge impediment to building popular and political will to address what are really structural problems," she said in the interview.
Santa Rosa Mayor Rogers concurred; the support she's received from her community following her appointment transcends the role.
Rogers was elected to the City Council in 2020, as the first person to represent the newly drawn District 7. She has lived in the county her whole life.
"There are definitely a lot of lines that we need to cross," said Rogers. "I think that it makes a big difference when we have a diverse workforce and leaders, because then we are able to speak to that and actually represent what it is that we're asking for the city."