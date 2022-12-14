equity image

People of color make up about 60% of the total population in the nine-county Bay Area, and were 34% of elected officials in 2021.

Santa Rosa, the fifth largest city in the Bay Area, just appointed its first Black mayor, Natalie Rogers. Out of the 101 cities in the nine-county region, she is the 14th African American to have attained the position.

Those few include only three of the five major metropolises in the region. Skip to the bottom of the article to see if your city made the list.

