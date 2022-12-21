The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning.
According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland.
Just felt a pretty good earthquake in San Leandro and Twitter isn’t going off about it. Twitter really is circling the drain.
Wednesday's 3.1 quake in the Bay Area follows a much more devastating 6.4 quake in Humboldt county on Tuesday that destroyed infrastructure, has left 2 dead, at least 11 people injured, and thousands without power.
According to the United States Geologic Survey, the Hayward Fault was to blame for the shakeup. While small earthquakes along the East Bay fault line are fairly common, geologists at 2003 Working Group for California Earthquake Probability gave a 27% chance that the Hayward Fault would produce a magnitude 6.7 or larger earthquake in the next 30 years.
The most recent major earthquake on the Hayward Fault was a 6.8 Richter that occurred at 7:53 AM on Oct 21, 1868.
At the time, the East Bay had the largest population on the West Coast with a teeming 260,000 residents. This was one of the most destructive earthquakes in California history, and remains the nation's 12th most lethal earthquake.
Until that day comes, the Bay Area knows how to take earthquakes in stride.