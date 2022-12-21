fault lines

A map of the fault lines running beneath the S.F. Bay Area. Wednesday's quake was along the Hayward Fault.

 United States Geologic Survey

The East Bay had a rougher wake up than usual, as a small earthquake struck San Leandro at 8:37 a.m. this morning.

According to the United States Geologic Survey, the quake was a 3.1 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was about 4 miles beneath the surface, right underneath highway 580 in San Leandro. Sources reported that shaking was minor, and localized to the East Bay hills and some parts of Oakland.

