Earl Stevens Recording Studio at Grambling State University

Grambling State University named a recording studio in honor of Earl Stevens, better known as E-40, following his $100,000 donation to the historically Black college last week. 

 Grambling State University

Rapper. Wine and spirits mogul. Food tycoon. And, now, a college donor. 

Earl Stevens, the multihyphenate Bay Area star better known as E-40, donated $100,000 to Grambling State University in Louisiana last week.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like

Facebook’s bridge to nowhere

Facebook’s bridge to nowhere

The tech giant had already remade the virtual world. For a brief period, it also tried to make it easier for people in the Bay Area to get to work. Then it gave up.