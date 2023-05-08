You won't be able to feel your face after drinking the latest coffee roasts coming soon to the Bay Area.
Oakland-based Blue Bottle Coffee is partnering with Grammy-award winning singer, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and his label, XO, on a new coffee brand and product line celebrating Ethiopia, the company announced last week.
Samra Origins — named after the Weeknd’s mother, Samra — honors his Ethiopian heritage, the country widely considered the birthplace of coffee.
The Weeknd worked with Blue Bottle to develop and curate a special selection of coffees which “encapsulate Ethiopian coffee excellence,” the company said.
"Ethiopian culture is an important part of my identity and I'm proud to work alongside the Blue Bottle Coffee team to shine a light on Ethiopian traditions, values, and of course, coffee," the Weeknd, 33, said. "Growing up, I watched my mother perform Buna Tetu, a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. This sensory experience helped shape my understanding of community and taught me to always honor my roots.”
“Samra Origins is a true passion project that I hope will inspire curiosity and encourage support for Ethiopia's people, while also spreading the warmth and friendship so ingrained in Ethiopian culture."
Launching Samra Origins was always more than a partnership - we wanted to showcase the best coffees from Ethiopian producers. Named after @theweeknd's mother, Samra Origins was created to honor her homeland while supporting Ethiopia’s future generations. https://t.co/2PaV7Pp4k8 pic.twitter.com/h2SZXwzZkF— Blue Bottle Coffee (@bluebottleroast) May 3, 2023
Samra Origins’ first specialty brew, called Exceedingly Rare Ethiopia Wolde Faye Koricha, will be released on a limited basis on Tuesday, and will only be available online. “Its vibrant flavor profile captures the classic notes of fresh fruit and bright florals this region is praised for,” the company said.
The entire summer blend will debut this summer and will be sold online and in select U.S. stores, including in the Bay Area, a Blue Bottle spokesperson confirmed to The Examiner.
Blue Bottle was founded in Oakland in 2002, first expanding to multiple San Francisco locations, including the Ferry Building and the Museum of Modern Art, before eventually growing to over 100 stores worldwide. But its Bay Area footprint isn't as wide as it once was. Last year it closed its original Oakland cafe and in April it shuttered one of its downtown San Francisco spots.
The roaster is known for its massive selection of specialty brews and use of single-origin coffee beans.
As part of the partnership, Blue Bottle will donate to the Weeknd’s charity, XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the United Nations World Food Programme's lifesaving emergency operations in hunger hotspots around the world, with a special focus on Ethiopia where an estimated 20 million people require urgent humanitarian food assistance.
The Weeknd is among the best-selling music artists in the world. He's sold over 75 million records, with a catalogue of hits such as “Blinding Light,” “The Hills,” and “Wicked Games.”