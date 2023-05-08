SUPER BOWL HALFTIME 13

The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 7, 2021.

 Doug Mills/The New York Times

You won't be able to feel your face after drinking the latest coffee roasts coming soon to the Bay Area.

Oakland-based Blue Bottle Coffee is partnering with Grammy-award winning singer, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and his label, XO, on a new coffee brand and product line celebrating Ethiopia, the company  announced last week.

