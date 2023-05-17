A popular Asian discount store has to pay up to the federal government — all because of wet wipes.
Daiso California LLC was fined $600,000 because it sold wet wipes at its El Cerrito store which wasn’t registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the federal agency said Tuesday.
The payment was part of a settlement agreement between the EPA and Daiso.
EPA officials said that before March 2022, Daiso Japan sold a product called “Daiso Plus Wet Wipes” which claimed on its labels that the wipes were for sterilizing kitchenware and other items. The agency requires pesticide products that use the term “sterilizing” to have “the highest level of efficacy against microorganisms.” These products must also be registered with the EPA which the company failed to do with “Daiso Plus Wet Wipes."
Companies are required to submit efficacy data “to substantiate any public health claims they intend to make for their product” and the EPA must determine it won’t cause any harm to human health or the environment.
Casey Schmitt is bringing excitement to the Giants that they've lacked all season
“Unregistered disinfectant or sterilizer products like Daiso Plus Wet Wipes, with labels that make false and misleading claims, can threaten human health,” EPA administrator Martha Guzman said in a release. “This settlement is proof of EPA’s commitment to enforce laws that protect public health, especially in communities that face environmental justice challenges.”
Wet wipe sales surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as people tried to take maximum precautions to avoid contracting the virus. But only products registered to the EPA have been confirmed by the agency to kill COVID-19.
Daiso — which sells thousands of miscellaneous Asian goods like snacks, kitchenware, and stationery, greeting cards and electronics — has nearly 6,000 stores worldwide, over 3,500 in Japan and 88 in the United States.