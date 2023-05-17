Daiso in Daly City

A Daiso Japan store in Daly City.

A popular Asian discount store has to pay up to the federal government — all because of wet wipes.

Daiso California LLC was fined $600,000 because it sold wet wipes at its El Cerrito store which wasn’t registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the federal agency said Tuesday.

