CVS has agreed to pay $7.5 million to a dozen California counties, including two in the Bay Area, for allegedly selling expired medicine and baby food at its stores over the last four years, the San Joaquin Count District Attorny's OIffice said Friday.

Contra Costa and Marin counties are among the 12 counties which agreed to a settlement with the pharmacy and retail giant. The counties had accused CVS Pharmacy, Inc., Longs Drug Stores California, L.L.C., and Garfield Beach CVS, L.L.C. — which comprise CVS — of selling expired over-the-counter-drug products, as well as infant formula and baby food that were offered for sale even thought they were past their “use by” date.

