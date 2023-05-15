CVS has agreed to pay $7.5 million to a dozen California counties, including two in the Bay Area, for allegedly selling expired medicine and baby food at its stores over the last four years, the San Joaquin Count District Attorny's OIffice said Friday.
Contra Costa and Marin counties are among the 12 counties which agreed to a settlement with the pharmacy and retail giant. The counties had accused CVS Pharmacy, Inc., Longs Drug Stores California, L.L.C., and Garfield Beach CVS, L.L.C. — which comprise CVS — of selling expired over-the-counter-drug products, as well as infant formula and baby food that were offered for sale even thought they were past their “use by” date.
The company did not admit nor deny liability as part of the settlement, but agreed to be bound by a court order which prohibits any additional sale or products past their expiration date.
A judge ordered CVS to pay $6.5 million in civil penalties and investigative costs, plus an additional $1 million in restitution to several charitable organizations in the state. According to The Marin Independent Journal, Marin County received $600,000 in the agreement. Meanwhile, Contra Costa County, which has 31 CVS stores, received almost $500,000, a spokesperson said in a release.
The other plaintiffs include Fresno, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Solano and Yolo counties.
Authorities said CVS was cooperative during the case, saying the company conducted internal checks of their products at all of their California locations. Investigators found no evidence that the sale of their expired products resulted in harm to consumers.