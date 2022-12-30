Those hoping to celebrate on New Year's Eve in The City should triple check their transit options, because there's still a Clipper card shortage, transit officials said Friday.
The official SF BART account issued a tweet reminding travelers to add Clipper to their smartphones via Apple or Google Pay, due to an ongoing shortage of the plastic cards.
There is a very real @BayAreaClipper card shortage due to supply chain issues. NYE often attracts infrequent riders who don’t have a Clipper card. If you know someone riding tonight, tell them to put Clipper on their phone. No app needed. And you don’t have to wait in line. https://t.co/3DKT153C8m
The transit agency cited global supply chain issues, particularly the chip shortage, as the main culprit behind the low inventory of Clipper cards. Worldwide, the backlog is projected to continue until 2024.
BART assured riders with fare-discount cards that the shortage will not affect them in an October press release.
"Seniors, youths, disabled people, the Clipper START program for low-income adults, need not worry about dwindling inventories. These special-purpose cards are distributed directly by Clipper and produced on a different card stock."
Starting last June, Clipper waived the $3 new-card issue fee to incentivize riders' use of the digital version. Additionally, BART's ticket vending machines at SFO will only issue the old paper version, but Clipper cards can still be refilled there.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.