The official SF BART account issued a tweet reminding travelers to add Clipper to their smartphones via Apple or Google Pay, due to an ongoing shortage of the plastic cards.

Those hoping to celebrate on New Year's Eve in The City should triple check their transit options, because there's still a Clipper card shortage, transit officials said Friday.

