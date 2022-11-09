Proposition 30, the measure that would tax the wealthy to fund electric vehicle rebates and fight wildfires, was rejected by California voters in Tuesday’s election.
The measure, which San Franciscans overwhelmingly supported, would have imposed a 1.75% income tax increase on Californians who make over $2 million to reduce air pollution and emissions by investing in electric vehicles and programs to mitigate wildfire risk.
Prop. 30’s failure represents a win for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned against the measure, calling it a “tax grab” benefiting its largest funder, the rideshare company Lyft, and illustrates the challenges of pushing through environmental legislation, even in a state that fashions itself as a champion of climate policy.
Its rejection also leaves open the question of who should pay for the effects of an increasingly warming planet — a topic being vigorously debated among world leaders at the UN global climate summit this week in Egypt.
Critics of Prop. 30 say the bill failed because it was simply bad policy. “California voters decisively rejected this poorly crafted and unnecessary tax hike,” the “no” campaign said in a statement. “The fact is Proposition 30 was a solution to an issue the state is already addressing.”
California indeed made strides on climate this year. In September, the state announced it was investing $54 billion to deploy clean energy and mitigate the risks of wildfires, extreme heat and drought. It also banned the sale of new gas cars by 2035.
But supporters of Prop. 30 argued that the funding, while welcome, is not enough to meet the moment: California still suffers from some of the worst air pollution in the nation, and now ferocious wildfires are undoing decades of progress made in slashing emissions from sectors such as transportation, which remains the state’s largest polluter.
A new report from state scientists released last week also found that the impacts of climate change are pummeling California faster and with greater intensity than previously expected. Already, it found, some effects have become irreversible.
“California is just not on track to reduce climate pollution fast enough to avoid catastrophic climate change,” said Nick Josefowitz, chief policy officer at the San Francisco think tank SPUR, which helped develop Prop. 30. “A recent study showed that we’re going to hit our climate goals 100 years late. That’s like curing cancer 100 years late.”
The bill, which would have spent a large share of the funding on rebates for low- and middle-income residents, also sought to build out charging networks and subsidize the electrification of heavy- and medium-duty trucks, farm equipment and buses. The remaining 20% would have gone toward firefighting and wildfire mitigation measures.
But opponents argued that raising the income tax to over 15% — especially given the grim economic outlook — would drive affluent taxpayers from the state, discourage business and innovation, and have trickle-down consequences for small businesses.
Prop. 30’s focus on EVs also caught the ire of a vocal opposition, including Governor Newsom, who called the bill a “Trojan horse” for its biggest corporate benefactor, Lyft, which is required by the state to transition 90% of its vehicles to EVs by 2035.
Though Lyft drivers would stand to benefit from such rebates, supporters argued that the benefits would extend far beyond rideshare companies.
“We think it’s the right thing for the entire state in terms of the environment, in terms of the air quality and in terms of allowing any driver, not just a rideshare driver, but any driver to get access to a more affordable electric vehicle,” John Zimmer, Lyft’s co-founder, told Bloomberg News on Tuesday before votes rolled in.
The failure of Prop. 30, the only climate bill on the ballot this cycle, came as a blow to environmental groups that have been agitating for more urgent action in the legislature. But despite the loss, some conceded that swapping to EVs alone was never going to be a panacea for the entire suite of urgently needed actions required to reverse emissions and mitigate worsening disasters.
“Day-to-day transportation of personal vehicles accounts for a small percentage of the CO2 emissions” from transportation, said Oscar Garcia, ballot initiative coordinator with California Environmental Voters. But he added, “We’re already beyond the tipping point. And if we don’t tackle the solution now, we’re really just going to let it get out of hand, and it’s just going to cost more down the road.”
