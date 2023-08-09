The California State Water Resources Control Board is under investigation due to complaints and allegations that the agency discriminated against Native American tribes and other people of color by failing to protect the water quality of the San Francisco Bay Delta and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accepted the investigation after a complaint alleged that the water board failed to update their delta water quality standards and "intentionally excluded" people of color from participating in policymaking processes related to water control.
The complaint, which was lodged against the California State Water Resources Control Board in December, said the Clean Water Act requires the board to review its water quality standards through a public process every three years. However, the complaint alleged the board has not conducted a comprehensive review in more than 10 years.
The complaint further said the water board's alleged failures have resulted in a large buildup of pollutants and other issues that disproportionally impact communities of color.
"Its waterways are plagued by dangerously low flows, native fish die-offs, high water temperatures, encroaching salinity, and overgrowths of toxic algae or cyanobacteria known as harmful algal blooms," the complaint said.
According to a letter from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the state, the investigation will look into whether the water board discriminated against residents in the areas serviced by the deltas, particularly those in South Stockton, and if the board has in place proper procedural safeguards that "comply with their general nondiscrimination obligations."
The California State Water Resources Control Board will have 30 days to respond to the EPA's letter, and the EPA will share the results of its investigation within six months if the water board and those who filed the complaint do not agree to informally resolve the dispute.