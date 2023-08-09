delta

A complaint alleges the California State Water Resources Control Board has not performed a comprehensive review of its water quality standards in more than 10 years.

 Shutterstock

The California State Water Resources Control Board is under investigation due to complaints and allegations that the agency discriminated against Native American tribes and other people of color by failing to protect the water quality of the San Francisco Bay Delta and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accepted the investigation after a complaint alleged that the water board failed to update their delta water quality standards and "intentionally excluded" people of color from participating in policymaking processes related to water control.

