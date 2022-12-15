California Solar Panels

Solar panels sit on rooftops at a housing development in Folsom, Calif., on Feb. 12, 2020. 

 AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The contentious battle over the future of rooftop solar in California has come to a dramatic conclusion this week as the California Public Utilities Commission voted to approve changes to the way Californians generate and store solar energy in their homes.

Thursday’s vote locks in new rules for a policy known as net metering, or NEM 3.0, a billing mechanism that allows residents who generate power to receive financial credit for any surplus energy they send to the grid.

