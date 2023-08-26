burning_man21

Burning Man kicks off Sunday in Black Rock City

 Courtesy: AP Photo/ Reno Gazette-Journal

Burning Man has been saddled with an array of obstacles over the past few years, but the counterculture arts event that kicks off Sunday is far from flickering out.

Like many things do, worries that people were, well, burned out on Burning Man started with a meme on social media. A picture of a smashed car window was accompanied by a short caption that read: “Be careful out there, I had two Burning Man tickets in my car and someone broke in and left four more.”

