Burning Man has been saddled with an array of obstacles over the past few years, but the counterculture arts event that kicks off Sunday is far from flickering out.
Like many things do, worries that people were, well, burned out on Burning Man started with a meme on social media. A picture of a smashed car window was accompanied by a short caption that read: “Be careful out there, I had two Burning Man tickets in my car and someone broke in and left four more.”
Then came the flood of tickets for sale online — some hundreds of dollars below face value — and the rumors that last year’s heat coupled with a wobbly economy and the entertainment strike were forcing even loyal burners to abandon their plans to pack up and head for the playa in Nevada’s Black Rock City for nine days.
“I think this whole ticket narrative is completely overblown. The argument that Burning Man is losing its cool or losing its edge or jumping the shark has been in the discourse since almost as long as Burning Man has been around,” said Carly Schwartz of San Francisco and a former Examiner editor.
But there’s no doubt that coronavirus concerns — last year people flooded social media blaming the festival, which drew 80,000 people, for their own positive COVID tests. Then there was the nightmare apocalyptic traffic jam that left some Burners sitting in their cars for 8 to 12 hours after the festival ended.
Did those setbacks play into a lessened desire to head to the playa this year? Maybe. There are nearly 10,000 members on the Facebook group “Burning Man Tickets and Vehicle Pass Exchange” but it appears there are an equal number of people looking to buy tickets as there are people selling tickets.
Brian Doherty, who has attended Burning Man since 1995 and wrote “This is Burning Man,” said only the coming years will offer insight into whether there is a spike in a decreased demand to attend the one-of-a-kind event.
“Demand in April when tickets go on sale is always going to be different from demand in August,” Doherty said. “Maybe you work in the tech industry, and you were laid off between April and August, or maybe you work in the entertainment industry, and you’re on strike now and you have no income; those two categories cover a lot of Burners.”
Doherty also pointed out that those who love the event — and who can actually get through the online system before tickets are sold out — are likely to purchase extras for friends, who may end up declining the offer to attend.
But Doherty said fewer people at Burning Man and increased regulations from the Bureau of Land Management doesn’t mean it won’t be a place like no other for those precious nice days.
“Yes, it’s more regulated, but it delivers the same sensual, sensory, artistic, social, communal experience, and it always has,” Doherty said. “It’s designed to be a ritual, and it works very well as a ritual. And the weather may be better or the weather may be worse; you may meet someone rude or you may meet a wonderful angel; you may hurt yourself or you may not hurt yourself. Your little move through it is going to be different, but the theme is the same as it’s always been.”
Looking to get to the bottom of the quandary about just what exactly is going on, data analysts Kelly Peters and Bartlomiej Piekarski co-authored a survey examining the questions surrounding attendance. Peters said the data gurus produced the survey in the spirit of Burning Man: “whatever your gift is, that’s what you put in.”
They surveyed 64 theme camp organizers, finding that half reported that they were under target for the number of camp member participants this year.
The organizers said the top cited reason from members declining to participate was “financial constraints” (43%). Some were concerned about the weather (28%) or health issues (11%), among others.
“You’re seeing all of the issues impacting the world: economic uncertainty, climate change, and the pandemic are what’s affecting participation in the event,” Peters said “It will take us looking ahead to next year. If the numbers are low again, then that may be indicative of a trend. The data reflects a lot of very complex things … and I think it’s because we’re living in an incredibly complex time.”
Burning Man originated in Baker Beach in San Francisco in 1986, before exploding in popularity and moving to Black Rock City in the 1990s. It’s run by the nonprofit organization Burning Man Project, which works closely with the Bureau of Land Management to prepare for an influx of about 80,000 people in the desert.
Some say even the die-hard Burners take an “off year” when it comes to attending Burning Man because the preparations, the money and the wear and tear on your body (yes, playa lung is a thing), are just too much to do every year.
“It’s not a frivolous festival that you can just show up to and expect everything to work out. The shared principle of radical self-reliance is really not something to be taken lightly,” Schwartz said. “The conditions are harsh; it can be really, really hot during the day; it can be really cold and dusty and windy and stormy at night. You have to adequately prepare for it.”