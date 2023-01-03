Brian Sabean, the architect of the San Francisco Giants’ three World Series championships, is leaving the franchise after three decades.
The New York Yankees on Tuesday announced they have hired Sabean as an Executive Advisor to Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman, reuniting him with the team he broke into baseball with in 1985.
Sabean joined the Giants’ front office in 1993 and was promoted to general manager in 1996, a position he held for the next 18 years, the longest run by a general manager in franchise history.
Sabean guided the team to 13 winning seasons, eight postseason appearances, five division titles, four National League pennants, and three World Series championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014 — the Giants' first titles since they moved to San Francisco in 1958. The Giants’ .534 winning percentage over his tenure as general manager from 1996 to 2014 was third best in the National League over that stretch.
Under Sabean’s leadership, the Giants were named Topps “Organization of the Year” in 2009 and 2011 and Baseball America’s “Organization of the Year” in 2010. He was named Major League Baseball’s “Executive of the Year” in 2003 by Sporting News and Baseball America and again by Baseball America in 2012.
Sabean was promoted to the team’s Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations in 2015, handling big picture evaluations while Bobby Evans was elevated to general manager and handled the day-to-day operations. He most recently served as a senior advisor and evaluator after Farhan Zaidi was hired as the team’s President of Baseball Operations in 2018.
Sabean oversaw the acquisition or drafting of franchise legends such as Buster Posey, Tim Lincecum, Madison Bumgarner, Brandon Crawford and Bruce Bochy.
“The San Francisco Giants would like to extend its deepest gratitude to Brian Sabean for his enormous contributions to our organization and wish him the best of luck on his new position with the New York Yankees,” the Giants said in a statement. “Brian has been a pillar of our game and a cornerstone of this franchise for 30 years and we are extremely appreciative of his leadership and the legacy he leaves behind.”
“We truly believe he’s a Hall of Fame worthy executive in every sense of the word and wish him, his wife Amanda, and his entire family nothing but the best in the future. He will always be a Forever Giant.”
He becomes the latest franchise pillar to depart the organization. Posey retired after the 2021 season, Bochy was hired as manager of the Texas Rangers in October, and Bumgarner is entering his fourth season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. With Brandon Belt still unsigned as a free agent, Crawford is the only player remaining on the Giants’ roster who was a member of any of the three title-winning teams.
Sabean now returns to the Bronx, where he spent the first eight years of his baseball front office career. He played an integral role in developing the Yankees' farm system, signing or drafting future Hall-of-Famers like Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera.