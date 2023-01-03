briansabean2

Sabean guided the Giants to 13 winning seasons, eight postseason appearances, five division titles, four National League pennants, and three World Series championships.

 Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Brian Sabean, the architect of the San Francisco Giants’ three World Series championships, is leaving the franchise after three decades.

The New York Yankees on Tuesday announced they have hired Sabean as an Executive Advisor to Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman, reuniting him with the team he broke into baseball with in 1985.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags

You May Also Like