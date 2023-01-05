California Storm Brings More Rain and Topples Trees

Two fatalities have been reported due to Wednesday’s storm.

 Jim Wilson/The New York Times

A relentless atmospheric river wreaked mayhem on the Bay Area Wednesday night, downing trees, flooding streets, zapping power from tens of thousands of residents and even causing death.

While the bomb cyclone is expected to unleash one more smaller storm on Thursday, its forecast to leave the region by the end of the day.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

