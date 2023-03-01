16480117988_469961b28e_z2

‘Bay Bridge Lights,’ an installation by light artist Leo Villareal, commemorated the span’s 75th anniversary. It will go dark on March 5, after 10 years.

The lights are going down in The City.

The Bay Bridge will go dark on Monday, concluding a 10-year light show.

