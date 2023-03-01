When it comes to commuting, office workers are choosing cars over public transportation
Unveiled in March 2013, the western span was adorned with 25,000 light-emitting diodes to celebrate the bridge’s 75th birthday; at the time, it was the largest bridgespan light installation project in the world and California’s largest public works project. In its first year, bars and restaurants on the Embarcadero reported a 30% increase in business. Global management companies including Mckinsey estimated that the project boosted the regional economy by $100 million annually.
It also drew widespread support from major arts organizations in the Bay Area — including SFMOMA, Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive and the Black Rock Arts Foundation, a nonprofit subsidiary of the Burning Man festival.
But over a decade, rugged weather and bridge conditions have made upkeep costly. Davis disagreed that the prevalence of remote work, with fewer employees working in offices downtown, had any effect on the decision to go dark.
“We are going dark because the current system of LEDs is failing at a rate faster than they can be cost-effectively repaired. They are already looking quite bad,” Davis told The Examiner.
The bridge’s last light show will be this Sunday, but the project is not ending. Instead, it is on a hiatus and needs financial support to continue, which Davis is confident can be secured.
Davis explained that “Rather than let them decay into oblivion — not a good metaphor for (The City) — we are choosing to go dark now and come back with a new system custom designed, engineered, built and installed to perform well over time.”
The project began as a completely philanthropic effort, and Davis intends its revival to tap that source of money again. Illuminate will not ask The City for financial support — “We prefer to leave limited arts funding for more vulnerable arts organizations,” he said.
The new project — dubbed “Bay Lights 360” — has raised $1 million so far; it is hoped the rest will be raised for a new unveiling on Labor Day.
The new design will again be spearheaded by world-renowned light artist Leo Villareal, and the number of programmable LEDs will increase to nearly 50,000, doubling its current luminary territory making the lights visible inward and outward. When completed, “Bay Lights 360” will be visible to drivers on the bridge for the first time, too.
“We are framing the return of Bay Lights as a philanthropic choice. We believe the people of the region will respond accordingly,” Davis said.