27690171_web1_211230-SFE-WEATHEROUTLOOK_1

The National Weather Service expects about 1 inch of rain for most urban areas and 1 to 3 inches of rain in coastal areas over the weekend storm. A wind advisory was also issued for Saturday, with 15-25 mile per hour winds with occasional 35-45 mile per hour gusts expected to batter the Bay Area.

 S.F. Examiner

A cold front will bring strong southerly winds and heavy rains to the Bay Area beginning Friday night and lasting over the weekend.

The North Bay and Sonoma coastal area saw some rainfall on Thursday as the cold front moved in from the ocean to the West, according to the National Weather Service. As the cold front moves gradually southeastward, San Francisco and the surrounding areas will see showers from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com

Tags

You May Also Like