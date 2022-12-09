The National Weather Service expects about 1 inch of rain for most urban areas and 1 to 3 inches of rain in coastal areas over the weekend storm. A wind advisory was also issued for Saturday, with 15-25 mile per hour winds with occasional 35-45 mile per hour gusts expected to batter the Bay Area.
A cold front will bring strong southerly winds and heavy rains to the Bay Area beginning Friday night and lasting over the weekend.
The North Bay and Sonoma coastal area saw some rainfall on Thursday as the cold front moved in from the ocean to the West, according to the National Weather Service. As the cold front moves gradually southeastward, San Francisco and the surrounding areas will see showers from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
"The main rainband will come through the North Bay around or slightly after sunrise... and will move through the heart of the Bay during the morning hours on Saturday," said National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Goss. "It's going to eventually make it down to the central coast and the Monterey Bay region by the time we move into Saturday afternoon, with lingering showers and thunderstorms possible through Sunday."
A wind advisory was also issued for Saturday, with 15-25 mile per hour winds with occasional 35-45 mile per hour gusts battering the Bay Area from about 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gales will reach up to 45 miles per hour over the waters, resulting in hazardous seas.
Authorities also issued a flash flood warning for the burn areas between Junipero Serra and Salinas that were left by the Colorado, Dolan and River fires. The National Weather Service warned debris flows and flooding was possible on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. due to the rainstorm.
