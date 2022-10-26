Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too.
The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies".
The spiders are not dangerous to people, but they're certainly unnerving, said Betsy Lauppe Rhodes, communications manager at SFPUC.
"Tarantulas are feared by many. They are giant, hairy spiders after all. These tarantulas are only dangerous to small insects. Although the SFPUC wouldn’t want to find them inside the office trailers, staff are glad to yield to them on the roads outside."
Northern California is home to the Bay Area blonde tarantula, a recently re-categorized subspecies of the more widespread desert tarantula. They're about two to four inches across and can be found all over the warmer East Bay, particularly around Mt. Diablo.
Natalie Graham, postdoc scholar and entomology research scientist at UC Berkeley, explained the life cycle of a Mt Diablo tarantula to The Examiner.
During fall, mature male spiders leave their bachelor burrows in search of mates. They wander around by night visiting the burrows of potential beaus, traveling up to a mile away from their homes, until they either succumb to predators or freeze to death in winter, she said.
If that wasn't harsh enough, Graham added, males are sometimes killed and occasionally eaten by their paramours, so they've developed some defense mechanisms just for spider cuffing season: a special "nuptial hook" they grow to hold a female's fangs back during mating — along with some common courtesy.
"Females will line their burrows with silk, which they sit on to detect vibrations from prey," said Graham. "The male spider doesn't want to be confused with a cricket, so he has a tapping pattern that tells the female, 'Hey, I'm here for mating, do you want to come out and meet with me?'"
Despite their gruesome appearance, tarantulas are quite shy, enthusiasts say.
They're very fragile because tarantulas lack an exoskeleton, so they spend most of their lives underground.
Subterranean life means they have poor eyesight and rely on their sense of smell and changes in the air currents around them for finding prey — but without much else to go on, they get spooked easily, which could mean trouble for anyone in firing range.
"Some tarantulas have these hairs that that they can shed off in defense, kind of like a porcupine. Our local species has these hairs, so if they were being molested by a small animal or a person, they can shed off some of the hairs on their abdomen," said Graham. "It would feel like an itchy irritation to us, but it might make an animal that's trying to bug them leave them alone."