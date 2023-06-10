biztax

The San Mateo-based company qualified for the loans by falsely claiming it had fewer than 500 employees and that it saw a dip in profits during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the DOJ.

 By Examiner Staff

A San Mateo-based software company will pay a more that $1 million fine to "resolve allegations" that it improperly obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fujisoft America, Inc. – which is a subsidiary of Japanese software company Fujisoft, Inc. – will pay $1.05 million to resolve claims that the company applied for, received and kept two PPP loans totaling $400,000 which were later forgiven, according to a United States Department of Justice statement.

