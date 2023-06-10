A San Mateo-based software company will pay a more that $1 million fine to "resolve allegations" that it improperly obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fujisoft America, Inc. – which is a subsidiary of Japanese software company Fujisoft, Inc. – will pay $1.05 million to resolve claims that the company applied for, received and kept two PPP loans totaling $400,000 which were later forgiven, according to a United States Department of Justice statement.
Fujisoft America, Inc. applied in 2020 and 2021 for the PPP loans, which were intended to aid small businesses during the pandemic. The federal program was enacted as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in March 2020.
The DOJ reported Fujisoft America, Inc. obtained the loans by "falsely certifying that it met the company size restrictions." The company also "falsely certified" that it saw a dip in profits from 2019 to 2020.
The DOJ noted PPP loan applicants generally were required to have fewer than 500 employees to be eligible for a "first-draw" loan, and fewer than 300 employees and an at least 25% decrease in profits from 2019 to 2020 to be eligible for a "second-draw" loan.
However, Fujisoft, Inc. and its various subsidiary companies have more than 15,000 employees, according to the DOJ. Fujisoft, Inc. and its subsidiaries also saw their profits steadily grow from $1.6 billion in 2019 to about $1.8 billion in 2021.
"PPP loans were intended as economic lifelines for small businesses during the pandemic," said U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey. "It is unacceptable for large companies to claim a portion of this limited pool of PPP funds, which was meant for small businesses, in order to enrich themselves at the expense of the American taxpayer."
Last month, several people in Oakland faced federal charges in an alleged scheme that took advantage of PPP loans. Alleged participants fraudulently obtained hundreds of thousands of dollars from the federal program, then used the funds for personal expenses.